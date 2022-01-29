Repost: Museum of Selfies

12/1/14: I do not spent much time on tumblr. I don’t know why, it just never really grabbed me. This tumblr, however, is well worth my time (and yours)!

Introducing the Museum of Selfies created by Olivia Muus. She and her best friend (A.K.A. her “right hand”) went to the National Gallery of Denmark in Copenhagen. They took one of these pictures as a joke, but were really struck by how much the inclusion of the hand holding the phone changed the implied meaning of the subject’s facial expression. The pictures are really fun, and people have started contributing their own as well!

And if Tumblr isn’t for you, they’re now also on Instagram!