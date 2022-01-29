My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Repost: Museum of Selfies

by 3 Comments

Museum of Selfies

Museum of Selfies

12/1/14: I do not spent much time on tumblr. I don’t know why, it just never really grabbed me. This tumblr, however, is well worth my time (and yours)!

Introducing the Museum of Selfies created by Olivia Muus. She and her best friend (A.K.A. her “right hand”) went to the National Gallery of Denmark in Copenhagen. They took one of these pictures as a joke, but were really struck by how much the inclusion of the hand holding the phone changed the implied meaning of the subject’s facial expression. The pictures are really fun, and people have started contributing their own as well!

And if Tumblr isn’t for you, they’re now also on Instagram!

Museum of Selfies

Museum of Selfies

Museum of Selfies

Museum of Selfies

Museum of Selfies

Museum of Selfies

Museum of Selfies

Museum of Selfies

Museum of Selfies

Museum of Selfies

Museum of Selfies

Museum of Selfies

Museum of Selfies

Museum of Selfies

Museum of Selfies

Museum of Selfies

Museum of Selfies

Museum of Selfies

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

3 thoughts on “Repost: Museum of Selfies

Leave a comment

  1. janhaltn
    January 29, 2022 at 9:53 am

    YES, what a great fun idea. Hal

    Like

    Reply
  2. Michele
    January 29, 2022 at 12:04 pm

    I love how the language of the positioning of the hands ties into the mood of the faces.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  3. swallowridge2
    January 29, 2022 at 1:44 pm

    I’ve seen a similar thing done with cats. What a fun idea indeed.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.