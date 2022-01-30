Repost: The Girl With All the Gifts

2/21/17: When I first spotted the Queen of the Night gown and corset above, I nearly swooned with joy. Designer Alisa Perova of AliceCorsets makes custom corsetry, costumes, and gowns. Her wares include tight-lacing corsets, period corsets, burlesque outfits, alternative wedding dresses and haute goth. I’ve never heard the term ‘haute goth’ before, but now that I have, I have the feeling it’s going to haunt me. I need to get me some of that!
As memorable as her gorgeous creations are, it’s her stunning photography that kept my attention.
Check out the Alice Corsets website, and on Etsy, Facebook, and Instagram, too!
All images property of Alisa Perova/AliceCorsets, used with permission.
January 30, 2022 at 8:56 am
Looking at them, I am happy that I am not female. Yes, I enjoy looking. Today’s posts make them special and beautiful. I was surprised that the low cost of some of them. Hal
LikeLiked by 2 people
January 30, 2022 at 11:25 am
They are comparatively reasonable!
LikeLike
January 30, 2022 at 10:27 am
That first blue gown is a knock out.
LikeLiked by 2 people
January 30, 2022 at 11:25 am
I’m obsessed!
LikeLiked by 1 person
January 30, 2022 at 12:25 pm
I love everything in her celestial collection. As the woman who lives on the moon (Lunar) I feel that these works of art are meant for me!
LikeLiked by 1 person