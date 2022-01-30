Repost: The Girl With All the Gifts

2/21/17: When I first spotted the Queen of the Night gown and corset above, I nearly swooned with joy. Designer Alisa Perova of AliceCorsets makes custom corsetry, costumes, and gowns. Her wares include tight-lacing corsets, period corsets, burlesque outfits, alternative wedding dresses and haute goth. I’ve never heard the term ‘haute goth’ before, but now that I have, I have the feeling it’s going to haunt me. I need to get me some of that!

As memorable as her gorgeous creations are, it’s her stunning photography that kept my attention.

All images property of Alisa Perova/AliceCorsets, used with permission.