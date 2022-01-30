My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Repost: The Girl With All the Gifts

by 5 Comments

alice

AliceCorsets

2/21/17: When I first spotted the Queen of the Night gown and corset above, I nearly swooned with joy. Designer Alisa Perova of AliceCorsets makes custom corsetry, costumes, and gowns. Her wares include tight-lacing corsets, period corsets, burlesque outfits, alternative wedding dresses and haute goth. I’ve never heard the term ‘haute goth’ before, but now that I have, I have the feeling it’s going to haunt me. I need to get me some of that!

As memorable as her gorgeous creations are, it’s her stunning photography that kept my attention.

Check out the Alice Corsets website, and on Etsy, Facebook, and Instagram, too!

All images property of Alisa Perova/AliceCorsets, used with permission.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

5 thoughts on “Repost: The Girl With All the Gifts

Leave a comment

  1. janhaltn
    January 30, 2022 at 8:56 am

    Looking at them, I am happy that I am not female. Yes, I enjoy looking. Today’s posts make them special and beautiful. I was surprised that the low cost of some of them. Hal

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  2. bcparkison
    January 30, 2022 at 10:27 am

    That first blue gown is a knock out.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  3. swallowridge2
    January 30, 2022 at 12:25 pm

    I love everything in her celestial collection. As the woman who lives on the moon (Lunar) I feel that these works of art are meant for me!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.