Made in Vermont

Raintree VT

I have featured many jewelry designers over the years, but I’ve never found one I was more drawn to. These are the jaw-dropping, glorious jewelry designs by Raintree VT. I can’t seem to find the right words to describe their style. They’re modern without being even a little bit cold; they’re unexpected and innovative and wildly creative. Some of their designs seem so unusual, it’s like they’re from the future, and what a beautiful future it is!

“We are a husband and wife team with over 45 years combined experience in custom jewelry design and manufacturing. All of our jewelry is 100% handmade in America by our family for yours. We do not outsource any of our work and we do not use CAD programming for design or production of any of our jewelry. All of the gold used to create our designs is poured, rolled and drawn by our hands.” – About Raintree VT

Raintree uses custom gem cuts I’ve never seen before, then combine and layer those gems in ways that defy reason. Layered gems? WTF? Pearls cut in half? Who even thinks like that? I realize I’m babbling, so let me just show you. I know I can’t afford them, but I still need to see them in person. I am soooo going there when the winter is over. Road trip!

“Who taught you how to do this, a fuckin wizard?” – Commenter on Instagram

You can see all of Raintree VT’s wild and wonderful creations on their website and on Instagram and Facebook.