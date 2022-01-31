Made in Vermont

I have featured many jewelry designers over the years, but I’ve never found one I was more drawn to. These are the jaw-dropping, glorious jewelry designs by Raintree VT. I can’t seem to find the right words to describe their style. They’re modern without being even a little bit cold; they’re unexpected and innovative and wildly creative. Some of their designs seem so unusual, it’s like they’re from the future, and what a beautiful future it is!
“We are a husband and wife team with over 45 years combined experience in custom jewelry design and manufacturing. All of our jewelry is 100% handmade in America by our family for yours. We do not outsource any of our work and we do not use CAD programming for design or production of any of our jewelry. All of the gold used to create our designs is poured, rolled and drawn by our hands.”– About Raintree VT
Raintree uses custom gem cuts I’ve never seen before, then combine and layer those gems in ways that defy reason. Layered gems? WTF? Pearls cut in half? Who even thinks like that? I realize I’m babbling, so let me just show you. I know I can’t afford them, but I still need to see them in person. I am soooo going there when the winter is over. Road trip!
“Who taught you how to do this, a fuckin wizard?”– Commenter on Instagram
You can see all of Raintree VT’s wild and wonderful creations on their website and on Instagram and Facebook.
January 31, 2022 at 6:17 am
So unusual, so delightful
January 31, 2022 at 10:56 am
I am absolutely obsessed!
January 31, 2022 at 12:12 pm
Understandable
January 31, 2022 at 9:52 am
The only ring I have ever worn is my wedding ring. But I can sure admire the work put into today’s post. Have never seen an open design like this for rings. YES, I like them. Hal
January 31, 2022 at 10:56 am
They’re really so unique!
January 31, 2022 at 9:58 am
January 31, 2022 at 10:52 am
Pretty and the world of design seems endless.
January 31, 2022 at 10:57 am
I say it all the time. I’m constantly amazed by people’s creativity!
January 31, 2022 at 2:45 pm
These bold designs are gorgeous. This is exactly the type of jewellery I used to wear when I was younger – much cheaper versions, of course. My parents always thought it was brash and used to refer to my chunky rings as carbuncles. I scaled down my jewellery when I became a parent for practical reasons so maybe I will rebuild my collection of brash carbuncles once I retire from teaching preschool.
