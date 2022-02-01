My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Lunar New Year

by 3 Comments

Felicia Chiao

Industrial designer by day, illustrator by night, California-based Taiwanese artist Felicia Chiao is a woman on a mission. She has resolved to complete one full sketchbook every year, from front to back. Among her charming subjects is her collection of works marking the Lunar New Year, which begins today. Using markers and gel pens, the artist layers flowers, tassels, borders, and other stylized Asian motifs alongside her subject animal. This is the year of the tiger, a fairly glamorous and easily-recognizable animal, and Chiao’s artwork definitely doesn’t disappoint. However, her previous work with some of the humbler animals proved just as exciting.

The attention to detail and the remarkable balance of Chiao’s creations are what stand out most for me. That and her heavy use of the color red, a traditional sign of luck and prosperity.

You can see all of Felicia Chiao’s beautiful illustrations on Instagram, and you can buy her prints on Society6.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

3 thoughts on “Lunar New Year

Leave a comment

  1. bcparkison
    February 1, 2022 at 10:07 am

    She does have her own style..

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  2. Laura (PA Pict)
    February 1, 2022 at 11:49 am

    These are great! I love that they have a connection to art traditions while also being contemporary in their use of shape and a dash of whimsy.

    Like

    Reply

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.