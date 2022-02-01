Felicia Chiao

Industrial designer by day, illustrator by night, California-based Taiwanese artist Felicia Chiao is a woman on a mission. She has resolved to complete one full sketchbook every year, from front to back. Among her charming subjects is her collection of works marking the Lunar New Year, which begins today. Using markers and gel pens, the artist layers flowers, tassels, borders, and other stylized Asian motifs alongside her subject animal. This is the year of the tiger, a fairly glamorous and easily-recognizable animal, and Chiao’s artwork definitely doesn’t disappoint. However, her previous work with some of the humbler animals proved just as exciting.

The attention to detail and the remarkable balance of Chiao’s creations are what stand out most for me. That and her heavy use of the color red, a traditional sign of luck and prosperity.

You can see all of Felicia Chiao’s beautiful illustrations on Instagram, and you can buy her prints on Society6.