Guido Mocafico

I know snakes are not everyone’s cup of tea, but I have always found them fascinating. Photographer Guido Mocafico shares my admiration for the oft-misunderstood creatures. His black box photos of snakes are just gorgeous (and a little disorienting). The project is called Serpens, and I cannot stop looking at these photos! Mocafico was even hired by Gucci to photograph some of their high-end accessories with snakes in his signature style. Delish!

Mocafico photographs all kinds of natural and manmade subjects, and his website is a fantastic rabbit hole down which to disappear for a few hours. The artist isn’t on social media (brave!), but below are a few of his works posted by other people.

You can enjoy all of Guido Mocafico’s phenomenal photographs on his website.