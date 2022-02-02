My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Sssexy

Guido Mocafico

I know snakes are not everyone’s cup of tea, but I have always found them fascinating. Photographer Guido Mocafico shares my admiration for the oft-misunderstood creatures. His black box photos of snakes are just gorgeous (and a little disorienting). The project is called Serpens, and I cannot stop looking at these photos! Mocafico was even hired by Gucci to photograph some of their high-end accessories with snakes in his signature style. Delish!

Mocafico photographs all kinds of natural and manmade subjects, and his website is a fantastic rabbit hole down which to disappear for a few hours. The artist isn’t on social media (brave!), but below are a few of his works posted by other people.

You can enjoy all of Guido Mocafico’s phenomenal photographs on his website.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

One thought on “Sssexy

Leave a comment

  1. Sheree
    February 2, 2022 at 6:26 am

    I don’t like snakes, at all

    Like

    Reply

