I know snakes are not everyone’s cup of tea, but I have always found them fascinating. Photographer Guido Mocafico shares my admiration for the oft-misunderstood creatures. His black box photos of snakes are just gorgeous (and a little disorienting). The project is called Serpens, and I cannot stop looking at these photos! Mocafico was even hired by Gucci to photograph some of their high-end accessories with snakes in his signature style. Delish!
Mocafico photographs all kinds of natural and manmade subjects, and his website is a fantastic rabbit hole down which to disappear for a few hours. The artist isn’t on social media (brave!), but below are a few of his works posted by other people.
You can enjoy all of Guido Mocafico’s phenomenal photographs on his website.
February 2, 2022 at 6:26 am
I don’t like snakes, at all
