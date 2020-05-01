My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Teacup Fairy Gardens

by 8 Comments

If you (like me) are craving a fun crafts project right now, but don’t have a ton of space, I have a great solution for you! These are teacup fairy gardens, and everyone has room for at least one of them! Some are made of real plants, some are artificial, but all are really sweet and tiny.

If you’re feeling adventurous, you could grab an old teacup and make your own, with miniatures you have hanging around. If you need miniature pieces, Etsy is full of beautiful items. And if you aren’t feeling crafty, you also might consider one of the pre-made gardens for sale.

You can check out everyone’s creative teacup fairy gardens on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram

We've long loved the concept of enchanting fairy gardens. The terrarium trend is shrinking down even further, finding whimsical homes in teeny-tiny teacups. Brimming with greenery for an itty-bitty, beautiful garden you can hold in your hand. Teacup fairy gardens may be small, but they bring immense magic to those who hold them. Tea cup fairy gardens can be placed all over the house, they also make a great gift for all ages! This set consisist of 31 Pieces and comes with instructions on how to create your own Teacup Fairy Garden. Available in our webstore: https://www.terrificterrariumsandfairygardens.co.nz #teacupgarden #teacupfairygarden #minigarden #teacup #gardening #wintergarden #terrariums #fairygarden #miniaturegardens #fairygardenkits #readymade #terrificterrariumsandfairygardens

A post shared by terrificlittlegardens (@terrificterrariumsttfg) on

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

8 thoughts on “Teacup Fairy Gardens

Leave a comment

  1. acflory
    May 1, 2020 at 6:14 am

    Dammit! You keep posting things I can’t resist! 😀 😀

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

  2. Pingback: Teacup Fairy Gardens — My OBT | Meeka's Mind

  3. bcparkison
    May 1, 2020 at 8:06 am

    Cute but after all of the discarding I have done lately I’m seeing a dust collection . I do like tiny things though.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  4. Laura (PA Pict)
    May 1, 2020 at 9:42 am

    I am going to suggest this to my sisters who love things like this.

    Like

    Reply
  5. navasolanature
    May 1, 2020 at 10:09 am

    What a wonderful idea for those old teacups. A whole village even. Great fun!

    Like

    Reply
  6. isaiah46ministries
    May 1, 2020 at 11:29 am

    How lovely they all are. Wowee!

    Like

    Reply

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.