If you (like me) are craving a fun crafts project right now, but don’t have a ton of space, I have a great solution for you! These are teacup fairy gardens, and everyone has room for at least one of them! Some are made of real plants, some are artificial, but all are really sweet and tiny.
If you’re feeling adventurous, you could grab an old teacup and make your own, with miniatures you have hanging around. If you need miniature pieces, Etsy is full of beautiful items. And if you aren’t feeling crafty, you also might consider one of the pre-made gardens for sale.
You can check out everyone’s creative teacup fairy gardens on Instagram.
May 1, 2020 at 6:14 am
Dammit! You keep posting things I can’t resist! 😀 😀
May 1, 2020 at 8:33 am
No, I keep posting things I can’t resist!
May 1, 2020 at 8:06 am
Cute but after all of the discarding I have done lately I’m seeing a dust collection . I do like tiny things though.
May 1, 2020 at 8:35 am
I know what you mean. I am always torn between putting things out V. keeping things put away so I don’t have to dust them.
May 1, 2020 at 9:42 am
I am going to suggest this to my sisters who love things like this.
May 1, 2020 at 10:09 am
What a wonderful idea for those old teacups. A whole village even. Great fun!
May 1, 2020 at 11:29 am
How lovely they all are. Wowee!
