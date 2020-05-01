Virtual Thing of the Day: 5/1/20

l’Opéra de Paris

A dear friend (Hi, SP!) tagged me in this video, and I was absolutely hypnotized. If you have ever wanted to see ballet dancers in their natural habitat (as I have), you need look no further. This epic video is compiled from at-home warmup and dance clips by the dancers of l’Opéra de Paris, and I can’t stop watching. Hope you enjoy it as much as I did! (At least I know Hal will…)