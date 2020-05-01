Virtual Thing of the Day: 5/1/20

A dear friend (Hi, SP!) tagged me in this video, and I was absolutely hypnotized. If you have ever wanted to see ballet dancers in their natural habitat (as I have), you need look no further. This epic video is compiled from at-home warmup and dance clips by the dancers of l’Opéra de Paris, and I can’t stop watching. Hope you enjoy it as much as I did! (At least I know Hal will…)
May 1, 2020 at 2:14 pm
Never thought of dancing in the bath tub. They say dancing is good for us but some of their steps would put me on the floor with something broken…or at least very sore.
LikeLiked by 1 person
May 1, 2020 at 6:13 pm
Be careful, my friend!
LikeLike
May 1, 2020 at 6:09 pm
I loved this! Especially the impact of the ballerina in the red bath robe starting it off.
LikeLike