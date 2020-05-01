My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Virtual Thing of the Day: 5/1/20

by 3 Comments

l’Opéra de Paris

A dear friend (Hi, SP!) tagged me in this video, and I was absolutely hypnotized. If you have ever wanted to see ballet dancers in their natural habitat (as I have), you need look no further. This epic video is compiled from at-home warmup and dance clips by the dancers of l’Opéra de Paris, and I can’t stop watching. Hope you enjoy it as much as I did! (At least I know Hal will…)

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

3 thoughts on “Virtual Thing of the Day: 5/1/20

Leave a comment

  1. bcparkison
    May 1, 2020 at 2:14 pm

    Never thought of dancing in the bath tub. They say dancing is good for us but some of their steps would put me on the floor with something broken…or at least very sore.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  2. Michele
    May 1, 2020 at 6:09 pm

    I loved this! Especially the impact of the ballerina in the red bath robe starting it off.

    Like

    Reply

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.