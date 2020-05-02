The Cat in the Hat*

*Made from his own fur
Thanks to SP for spotting this one.
These are the lucky (?) Scottish Fold cats belonging to Japanese husband and wife team photographer Ryo Yamazaki and fiber artist Hiromi Yamazaki, collectively known as Rojiman. The pair collect the hair the cats shed, then turn them into interesting headgear for their feline wards. If you can go by the pictures, they certainly don’t seem phased by the fact that they’re wearing their own cast-off hair on their heads.
“Our project began when the hashtag #trumpyourcat started trending on the photo-sharing app Instagram during the 2016 U.S. presidential elections. We just imitated his hair style using the cats hair and I posted the picture on my Instagram.”– Ryo Yamazaki
The fiber is known as fallen fur or catgora, and apparently it’s soft and warm, and no cats are harmed in the collection thereof. I’m not ready to go there, but I can kind of admire the artistry of Rojiman’s creations. And anyway, funny cat pictures. There’s even an instructional video on how they are made.
You can see Rojiman’s cats and catgora creations on Instagram.
May 2, 2020 at 7:55 am
Like I’ve said a hundred times…You never know where art will take you. These are beautiful cats and that is a lot of cat hair/fur to make the hats. Cute but my cats would never…
May 2, 2020 at 9:17 am
Our little demon would murder me for even thinking about it!
May 2, 2020 at 8:01 am
I particularly love the more sculptural, less literal ones–they are just wonderful. Too bad I’m allergic to cats 😉
May 2, 2020 at 9:17 am
That is too bad! You feel to me like a fellow cat person.
May 2, 2020 at 9:19 am
It’s weird, ’cause I am also a Leo. I did have a cat, for 11 years, that volunteered as a feral and who was less a pet and more of an animal that used our garage as home base for Fight & Murder Club. She was an affectionate biter, which was not to my taste and only let me hold her if she was seriously sick or injured, which, due to her lifestyle, was more often than one might think. I do miss Scat cat (because “get the fuck out of my yard” was too long a name).
May 2, 2020 at 12:16 pm
Read this account to Beloved and the tiny terrorist. They were amused.
