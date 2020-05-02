My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

The Cat in the Hat*

by

*Made from his own fur

@Rojiman

Thanks to SP for spotting this one.

These are the lucky (?) Scottish Fold cats belonging to Japanese husband and wife team photographer Ryo Yamazaki and fiber artist Hiromi Yamazaki, collectively known as Rojiman. The pair collect the hair the cats shed, then turn them into interesting headgear for their feline wards. If you can go by the pictures, they certainly don’t seem phased by the fact that they’re wearing their own cast-off hair on their heads.

“Our project began when the hashtag #trumpyourcat started trending on the photo-sharing app Instagram during the 2016 U.S. presidential elections. We just imitated his hair style using the cats hair and I posted the picture on my Instagram.”

– Ryo Yamazaki

The fiber is known as fallen fur or catgora, and apparently it’s soft and warm, and no cats are harmed in the collection thereof. I’m not ready to go there, but I can kind of admire the artistry of Rojiman’s creations. And anyway, funny cat pictures. There’s even an instructional video on how they are made.

You can see Rojiman’s cats and catgora creations on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram

「ねこ休み展 in 船橋 」本日より開催！🏀 B.LEAGUE千葉ジェッツのマスコットキャラ、ジャンボくんを抜け毛で再現した「抜け毛ジャンボくん」を実物展示しています。(オフィシャル公認) 皆様のご来場お待ちしております♪🐘✨⛹️‍♂️ . 期間:12/19(木)〜12/29(日) 場所:東武百貨店船橋店 . Neko break exhibition in Chiba opening🎄🎉✨ . #ねこ休み展 #船橋 #千葉ジェッツ #ジャンボくん #抜け毛貯金 #抜け毛帽子 #抜け毛アート #帽子屋NUKEGE #ねこかぶり #cat #scottishfold #catstagram #catsofinstagram #instacat #猫 #ねこ #ねこ部 #ふわもこ部 #ペコねこ部 #スコティッシュフォールド #サバトラ #白猫 #しろねこ

A post shared by rojiman (@rojiman) on

View this post on Instagram

今年はドタバタですっかり忘れてました ハッピーイースター！🐇🐇🐇 #ヌケゲウサギ #イースターバニー #ハッピーイースター #復活祭 「ファーミネーター」さん主宰の『ぬけ毛フォトコンテスト』は引き続き開催中です！ 応募方法は【 @furminator.jp 】のプロフィールから。 ． Happy Easter 2020 ！🐇🐇🐇 ． #ファーミネーター #ぬけ毛フォト #PR #furminator #抜け毛貯金 #抜け毛帽子 #抜け毛アート #帽子屋NUKEGE #ねこかぶり #cat #scottishfold #catstagram #catsofinstagram #instacat #猫 #ねこ #ねこ部 #スコティッシュフォールド #サバトラ #白猫 #しろねこ #茶トラ

A post shared by rojiman (@rojiman) on

View this post on Instagram

⚠️追記:カレンダー通販は終了いたしました🙏🏻 . . 🗓2020抜け毛帽子卓上カレンダーNUKEGE COLLECTION 年内発送承っております〜🚚😼 お申込みはプロフィールのリンクから👆🏻 . ⚠️ご注文頂いた方全員にお手続き方法など返信を差し上げておりますが、申し込んだのにまだ返事が来てないよという方はDMにてご連絡下さい✉️ . #抜け毛コレクションカレンダー2020 #抜けコレ #抜け毛貯金 #抜け毛帽子 #抜け毛アート #帽子屋NUKEGE #ねこかぶり #cat #scottishfold #catstagram #catsofinstagram #instacat #猫 #ねこ #ねこ部 #ふわもこ部 #ペコねこ部 #スコティッシュフォールド #サバトラ #茶トラ #白猫 #しろねこ

A post shared by rojiman (@rojiman) on

View this post on Instagram

『犬と暮らすはずが愛猫フォトグラファーに⁉︎』 Nikonさんの公式サイト『NICO STOP』で抜け毛帽子の撮影の裏側のインタビュー後半を掲載中📸 ． @nicostop_official #NICOSTOP ． 今回は @rojiman @umatan が抜け毛帽子フォトにハマったきっかけから現在に至るまでの軌跡を振り返っています。 . Nikonミラーレス一眼『Z6』で撮影した抜け毛帽子写真の一部を「ねこ休み展 in 船橋」「ねこ休み展 in 横浜」で展示します。これからミラーレス一眼を始めたい方や愛猫を撮影したい方の参考になれば👍🏻 ※ストーリーから記事に飛べます ． ． #抜け毛貯金 #抜け毛帽子 #抜け毛アート #帽子屋NUKEGE #ねこかぶり #ねこ休み展 #ねこ休み展船橋 #ねこ休み展横浜 #cat #scottishfold #catstagram #catsofinstagram #instacat #猫 #ねこ #ねこ部 #ふわもこ部 #ペコねこ部 #スコティッシュフォールド #サバトラ #茶トラ #白猫 #しろねこ

A post shared by rojiman (@rojiman) on

View this post on Instagram

出演者達に突撃インタビュー🎤 🎤「撮影は大変でしたか？」 😼「いや、全然。ちょっと横になってる間に一瞬で終わったよ。」 . #メイキング #消防娯楽大作 #かあちゃんお疲れ様でした💪🏻 #防災強化月間 #火の用心 #イエローカーペット #抜け毛消防ヘルメット #抜け毛ピーポくん . 🎤「How was the movie shoot? How did you like it?」 😼「I heard we’ve finished while we’re taking a nap」 . #抜け毛貯金 #抜け毛貯金 #抜け毛帽子 #抜け毛アート #帽子屋NUKEGE #ねこかぶり #cat #scottishfold #catsofinstagram #猫 #ねこ #猫部 #ねこ部 #ふわもこ部 #ペコねこ部 #みんねこ #もふもふ #スコティッシュフォールド #サバトラ #茶トラ #しろねこ #白猫

A post shared by rojiman (@rojiman) on

View this post on Instagram

「ねこ休み展 夏 2019 in Gallery AaMo」🌻 本日をもって無事会期を終えました🎊 開催中は多くの方にご来場頂き、抜け毛三兄弟より厚く御礼申し上げます🦁🦒🐏 そして主催のベーコン様、ギャラリーAamoスタッフの方々、出展者の皆様、暑い中長期間に渡って本当にお疲れ様でした🙏🏻 かつてない程の大きな展示会に参加させて頂き、素敵な夏の思い出となりました🎐 重ねて感謝申しあげます♪🙇🏻‍♂️ . Neko break Exhibition in Tokyodomecity just finished.🎊 Thank you for your attendance. I look forward to seeing you again.🦁🦒🐏 . #抜け毛貯金 #抜け毛貯金 #抜け毛帽子 #抜け毛アート #帽子屋NUKEGE #ねこかぶり #抜け毛ジャビット #東京ドームシティ #GalleryAamo #ねこ休み展 #cat #scottishfold #catstagram #catsofinstagram #instacat #猫 #ねこ #ねこ部 #ふわもこ部 #ペコねこ部 #スコティッシュフォールド #サバトラ #茶トラ #白猫 #しろねこ

A post shared by rojiman (@rojiman) on

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

6 thoughts on “The Cat in the Hat*

Leave a comment

  1. bcparkison
    May 2, 2020 at 7:55 am

    Like I’ve said a hundred times…You never know where art will take you. These are beautiful cats and that is a lot of cat hair/fur to make the hats. Cute but my cats would never…

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  2. artfulblasphemer
    May 2, 2020 at 8:01 am

    I particularly love the more sculptural, less literal ones–they are just wonderful. Too bad I’m allergic to cats 😉

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Donna from MyOBT
      May 2, 2020 at 9:17 am

      That is too bad! You feel to me like a fellow cat person.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • artfulblasphemer
        May 2, 2020 at 9:19 am

        It’s weird, ’cause I am also a Leo. I did have a cat, for 11 years, that volunteered as a feral and who was less a pet and more of an animal that used our garage as home base for Fight & Murder Club. She was an affectionate biter, which was not to my taste and only let me hold her if she was seriously sick or injured, which, due to her lifestyle, was more often than one might think. I do miss Scat cat (because “get the fuck out of my yard” was too long a name).

        Liked by 1 person

      • Donna from MyOBT
        May 2, 2020 at 12:16 pm

        Read this account to Beloved and the tiny terrorist. They were amused.

        Like

