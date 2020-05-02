The Cat in the Hat*

*Made from his own fur

Thanks to SP for spotting this one.

These are the lucky (?) Scottish Fold cats belonging to Japanese husband and wife team photographer Ryo Yamazaki and fiber artist Hiromi Yamazaki, collectively known as Rojiman. The pair collect the hair the cats shed, then turn them into interesting headgear for their feline wards. If you can go by the pictures, they certainly don’t seem phased by the fact that they’re wearing their own cast-off hair on their heads.

“Our project began when the hashtag #trumpyourcat started trending on the photo-sharing app Instagram during the 2016 U.S. presidential elections. We just imitated his hair style using the cats hair and I posted the picture on my Instagram.” – Ryo Yamazaki

The fiber is known as fallen fur or catgora, and apparently it’s soft and warm, and no cats are harmed in the collection thereof. I’m not ready to go there, but I can kind of admire the artistry of Rojiman’s creations. And anyway, funny cat pictures. There’s even an instructional video on how they are made.

You can see Rojiman’s cats and catgora creations on Instagram.