Virtual Thing of the Day: 4/30/20

Of all the virtual things I’ve found thus far, I think today is the one I find the most intriguing! The Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation has launched the “Frank Lloyd Wright Virtual Classroom,” which helps students K-12 get acquainted with the architect/designer’s work. The Foundation developed the curriculum with the help of the Paradise Valley School District in Arizona. There is a series of mini-lessons which explore FLW’s work using art, math, and design theory.

You can check out the Frank Lloyd Wright Virtual Classroom on their website.