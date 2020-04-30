My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Virtual Thing of the Day: 4/30/20

Of all the virtual things I’ve found thus far, I think today is the one I find the most intriguing! The Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation has launched the “Frank Lloyd Wright Virtual Classroom,” which helps students K-12 get acquainted with the architect/designer’s work. The Foundation developed the curriculum with the help of the Paradise Valley School District in Arizona. There is a series of mini-lessons which explore FLW’s work using art, math, and design theory.

You can check out the Frank Lloyd Wright Virtual Classroom on their website.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

One thought on “Virtual Thing of the Day: 4/30/20

  1. bcparkison
    April 30, 2020 at 2:08 pm

    I might do this myself.

