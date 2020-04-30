History Repeating

Bernadette Banner

Sorry, lovelies. No Etsomnia™ this week. I just don’t have the bandwidth. I promise next week will be worth the wait.

These are the historical clothes faithfully recreated by fashion historian (or, as she puts it, extremely outdated fashion vlogger) Bernadette Banner. She’s such a traditionalist, she even uses historically-accurate methods to create her pieces.

I’ve been watching her YouTube channel for a few months now, and I find her videos very soothing. She is an expert at historical dress, and she makes herself truly gorgeous gowns and models them beautifully.

“I study the history of dress through practical experimentation and reconstruction, exploring historical eras preceding the introduction of the electric sewing machine because technology is weird. My reconstruction work is done by hand or using authentic machinery where appropriate, and I am simultaneously on an ongoing side quest to discover how we can implement historical practices in 21st century life in order to live a bit more sustainably.”

You can watch all of Bernadette Banner’s videos on YouTube and you can follow her on Instagram.