History Repeating

These are the historical clothes faithfully recreated by fashion historian (or, as she puts it, extremely outdated fashion vlogger) Bernadette Banner. She’s such a traditionalist, she even uses historically-accurate methods to create her pieces.
I’ve been watching her YouTube channel for a few months now, and I find her videos very soothing. She is an expert at historical dress, and she makes herself truly gorgeous gowns and models them beautifully.
“I study the history of dress through practical experimentation and reconstruction, exploring historical eras preceding the introduction of the electric sewing machine because technology is weird. My reconstruction work is done by hand or using authentic machinery where appropriate, and I am simultaneously on an ongoing side quest to discover how we can implement historical practices in 21st century life in order to live a bit more sustainably.”
You can watch all of Bernadette Banner’s videos on YouTube and you can follow her on Instagram.
April 30, 2020 at 7:35 am
I could stare with admiration at these creations for hours. Lucky for me she’s on insta!
April 30, 2020 at 8:46 am
They are truly lovely, and she’s definitely figured out her best colors.
April 30, 2020 at 7:51 am
I am always amazed at vintage clothing and how they were made before all of our modern machines etc. Go way back when cloth was hand made and the volume of cloth used is just mind blogging to me.
April 30, 2020 at 8:47 am
That’s an excellent point about handmade cloth. Didn’t even occur to me. Fascinating.
April 30, 2020 at 9:24 am
I love everything about this. It’s the most exquisite form of dress-up with lashings of talent and craftsmanship and a side of time travel.
April 30, 2020 at 9:25 am
Yes, indeed! I love that she lives what she preaches.
April 30, 2020 at 9:35 am
I am not going to say which one but one of these is my all time favorite. My wife was unhappy but she did model some. I love the computer age and today but I would love to go back to Royal Europe around 1880 just for a short visit. Just in my 79 years on this planet how things have changed. Its not totally gone but I miss’dye tie’ age. That was always interesting art. Thanks Donna = =Hal
