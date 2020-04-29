Virtual Thing of the Day: 4/29/20

Photo: Pennstatenews/Foter.com

While social distancing is our reality, the world’s citizens are interacting with each other less than ever. For those of us lucky enough to live with a (great) partner, this is not such a hardship, but for those less fortunate, I imagine it must be very difficult. From my widower father to our single friends and neighbors, I have witnessed the strain that lack of even casual human contact is putting on our people. So today’s virtual thing is actually not virtual at all. It’s some suggestions on how we can reach out to those of our people who might need it but not know how to ask for help.

“I’ve spent my career studying how social relationships impact our physical health, and there’s been a lot of debate about whether we’re truly facing a loneliness epidemic. After this, I think we’re getting into uncharted territory.” – Professor Julianne Holt-Lunstad

Thanks to this great article on Curbed, I found a number of resources that could be helpful. Below are a few resources from the article, but I recommend you go check out the full article for some very helpful suggestions.

AARP Foundation offers an assessment of and guidance on dealing with social isolation

Mental Health America’s website includes information on dealing with anxiety and handling the additional stressors of working from home

The Campaign to End Loneliness has practical tips on combating your own social isolation and reaching out to friends and neighbors who might need help

Sending all of my readers who are currently going it alone a virtual hug, and wishing you good friend and better days.