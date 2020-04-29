The Ukraine Ministry of Culture and Information Policy may sound like a lot of hot air, but they have great ideas. The Ministry has put out a series of print ads based on beloved works of art altered to illustrate tips about staying safe during COVID-19, and they’re absolutely inspired.
I am keeping a small collection of “souvenirs” from this bizarre, terrible moment in history, and these ads are all going in the file. The project, known as #artofquarantine, was created by Ukranian ad agency Looma Creative, and the company’s Instagram is full of great stuff.
You can follow Looma Creative on their website and on Instagram and Facebook.
April 29, 2020 at 7:38 am
Totally brilliant!
April 29, 2020 at 8:05 am
Some one was really thinking.
