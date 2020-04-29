My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

#artofquarantine

by 2 Comments

Looma Creative

The Ukraine Ministry of Culture and Information Policy may sound like a lot of hot air, but they have great ideas. The Ministry has put out a series of print ads based on beloved works of art altered to illustrate tips about staying safe during COVID-19, and they’re absolutely inspired.

I am keeping a small collection of “souvenirs” from this bizarre, terrible moment in history, and these ads are all going in the file. The project, known as #artofquarantine, was created by Ukranian ad agency Looma Creative, and the company’s Instagram is full of great stuff.

You can follow Looma Creative on their website and on Instagram and Facebook.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

2 thoughts on “#artofquarantine

Leave a comment

  2. bcparkison
    April 29, 2020 at 8:05 am

    Some one was really thinking.

    Like

    Reply

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.