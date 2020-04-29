Looma Creative

The Ukraine Ministry of Culture and Information Policy may sound like a lot of hot air, but they have great ideas. The Ministry has put out a series of print ads based on beloved works of art altered to illustrate tips about staying safe during COVID-19, and they’re absolutely inspired.

I am keeping a small collection of “souvenirs” from this bizarre, terrible moment in history, and these ads are all going in the file. The project, known as #artofquarantine, was created by Ukranian ad agency Looma Creative, and the company’s Instagram is full of great stuff.

