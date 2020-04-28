Virtual Thing of the Day: 4/28/20 (Read today!)

“Music and the arts are part of the fabric of New York City. Let’s all make music—from our roofs and windows—to come together as a great city and to honor the workers risking their health to keep New York safe and functioning.” — Frank London

ATTENTION: NEW YORKERS. I just learned that there will be a social distancing musical flash mob to thank our healthcare and other essential workers in New York City tomorrow, Wednesday, April 29, at 7:00 PM. Whether you have any musical ability or not, there’s a part for everyone! Here are the details:

(NEW YORK, N.Y.) – A newly composed symphonic fanfare called “FOR OUR COURAGEOUS WORKERS” will be played by over 1,000 musicians and non-musicians alike on Wednesday, April 29 at 7:00 p.m., as part of the daily “cheer” honoring front-line workers serving the populace during the COVID-19 pandemic. The score has been arranged so that everyone in the five boroughs can take part from the safety of their windows, rooftops, and doorways, be they professional musicians or amateur pot-bangers. – For Our Courageous Workers press release

For instructions and a downloadable score (no music-reading ability necessary), go to the Tenth Intervention website.