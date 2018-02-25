Keepin’ it Classical

You know how I love free stuff, and I think this time, I’ve hit the motherlode! The International Music Score Library Project is an online music archive which allows you to listen AND DOWNLOAD a crazy number of classical music scores. The site currently offers 425,000 scores, 16,000 composers, and 49,000 recordings. They even have my favorite, Claude Debussy’s Suite Bergamasque, of which my father and I never tire. I’m in heaven!

Begun in 2006, the project’s mission is to share the world’s public domain classical music. The resource includes recordings, scores, parts, and even sheet music. I would have eaten this up in high school!

You can search by composer or title, or just wander happily around like I did. Besides my beloved Debussy, here’s my newest fave so far, though I imagine that will change daily.

You can join me down the rabbit hole at the International Music Score Library Project’s website and on Facebook. And since there’s so much there, I’d love it if you’d share your faves in the comments!