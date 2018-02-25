Keepin’ it Classical

You know how I love free stuff, and I think this time, I’ve hit the motherlode! The International Music Score Library Project is an online music archive which allows you to listen AND DOWNLOAD a crazy number of classical music scores. The site currently offers 425,000 scores, 16,000 composers, and 49,000 recordings. They even have my favorite, Claude Debussy’s Suite Bergamasque, of which my father and I never tire. I’m in heaven!
Begun in 2006, the project’s mission is to share the world’s public domain classical music. The resource includes recordings, scores, parts, and even sheet music. I would have eaten this up in high school!
You can search by composer or title, or just wander happily around like I did. Besides my beloved Debussy, here’s my newest fave so far, though I imagine that will change daily.
You can join me down the rabbit hole at the International Music Score Library Project’s website and on Facebook. And since there’s so much there, I’d love it if you’d share your faves in the comments!
February 25, 2018 at 8:58 am
Thank you Donna, a fabulous find.
February 25, 2018 at 11:20 am
I’m so glad you enjoyed it!
February 25, 2018 at 9:08 am
Now this is music I can listen to for hours.
February 25, 2018 at 11:21 am
See? We are more similar than you think!
February 25, 2018 at 9:33 am
Oh now you’ve done it. I WAS going to spend my rainy Sunday doing laundry and cleaning and stuff.
February 25, 2018 at 11:22 am
You still can. It’s just now your chores will have a less mundane soundtrack!
February 25, 2018 at 9:39 am
I’ll pass this along to my husband who does music downloading and is in charge of technological stuff in our house.
February 25, 2018 at 11:22 am
I hope you both enjoy it!
February 25, 2018 at 10:34 am
This one is my favorite: Le quattro stagioni (Vivaldi, Antonio) – Winter is my favorite concerto. I’m not sure I’ll download it as I have several versions on my computer, yet – one can never have enough versions of The Four Seasons!
February 25, 2018 at 11:23 am
I love the Four Seasons! Vivaldi always makes me feel nostalgic for high school when I played him and Mozart almost daily.
February 25, 2018 at 12:57 pm
Thanks for this great tip, Donna!! ❤
February 25, 2018 at 12:58 pm
You’re welcome!
February 25, 2018 at 6:18 pm
Thank you so much Donna, what a find! A few of my friends will love this archive as much as I do. My favourite has to be Chopin’s Polonaise Militaire which brings back memories of watching Lipizaner horses – just so grand and inspiring!
February 25, 2018 at 8:20 pm
I love Chopin! That’s a great one. Glad you’ll get some use out of the archive!
