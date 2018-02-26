Excellent Birds

As soon as I spotted the fanciful painting above, I was hooked. I love all the details from the beauty of the bird to the weight of the suitcases to the humor of the butterfly. Thanks to my newly-acquired internet sleuthing skills (thanks, “Catfish!”), I learned that this is the fantastical artistic vision of Coloradoan painter, Kevin Sloan. When I went looking for more of his work, I was equally blown away by the hefty prices his work fetches. Good for him!

Because his subjects are both realistic and surrealistic, and all have a touch of the absurd, his work has been dubbed “allegorical realism.”

And don’t worry. If you don’t have thousands of dollars to spend on art, you can still enjoy his work as a jigsaw puzzle!

You can look at all of Sloan’s glorious paintings on his website, you can purchase prints of his work in his shop, and you can follow him on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook.

All images property of Kevin Sloan.