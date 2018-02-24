Present & Correct & Elusive

I admit it. I’m stumped. This one has been making me crazy. I stumbled upon this stunning paper sculpture under a bell jar by “Mark of Present & Correct.” Further details about the mysterious-yet-talented Mark have managed to elude me. I tried to give up. I thought about not posting the pieces, but I finally concluded that the work is good enough and unusual enough to stand on its own, even if we may never know more.

There only seem to be six jars, but I have a feeling the damned things are going to haunt me…

Found on the Present & Correct blog.