Present & Correct & Elusive

I admit it. I’m stumped. This one has been making me crazy. I stumbled upon this stunning paper sculpture under a bell jar by “Mark of Present & Correct.” Further details about the mysterious-yet-talented Mark have managed to elude me. I tried to give up. I thought about not posting the pieces, but I finally concluded that the work is good enough and unusual enough to stand on its own, even if we may never know more.
There only seem to be six jars, but I have a feeling the damned things are going to haunt me…
Found on the Present & Correct blog.
February 24, 2018 at 8:05 am
Instead of those squishy balls for stress release, I would rather stare at this. Very different, but very beautiful, Donna.
February 24, 2018 at 8:40 am
They are mesmerizing. I’m sure my mind will be wandering to them and wondering about them all weekend!
February 24, 2018 at 8:06 am
Some art doesn’t lead to understanding.
February 24, 2018 at 9:22 am
I love paper folding…these are perfection and serenity.
