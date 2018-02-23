Outlandish

I’m editing this week, so I only have time for a quickie… (Oh, behave.) On days like this, sometimes the craziest fashion is just the thing! This is the Spring 2018 collection by visionary nutball designer Guo Pei, and I can’t get enough!
I know it’s all way over the top ridiculous, but if you think of it as sculpture, her designs seem much less crazy. And if you’re worried that she’s not selling anything, don’t. Her Summer collections are always eminently wearable.
Anyway, I’ve got to run. Thank goodness I’m not wearing those shoes!
You can see the entire wacky collection on Vogue, but I really recommend you watch them in motion in the video below. They’re kind of a big deal.
February 23, 2018 at 7:24 am
These creations are remarkable !
February 23, 2018 at 8:18 am
They’re so nutty but I love their pure weirdness!
February 23, 2018 at 8:43 am
Good balance is need for these fantasic creations.
February 23, 2018 at 9:08 am
And good luck! I wonder how many of them wipe out every year
February 23, 2018 at 8:44 am
I never have understood spending money and time designing on something so out there that no one in their right mind would wear. How ever…they are artistic.
February 23, 2018 at 9:10 am
I know what you mean, but art for art’s sake does appeal to me.
February 23, 2018 at 11:45 am
I LOVE these! I love how fashion has really broken the barrier and shown people that it is in fact art. ❤
February 23, 2018 at 2:42 pm
I’m right there with you!
