Outlandish

I’m editing this week, so I only have time for a quickie… (Oh, behave.) On days like this, sometimes the craziest fashion is just the thing! This is the Spring 2018 collection by visionary nutball designer Guo Pei, and I can’t get enough!

I know it’s all way over the top ridiculous, but if you think of it as sculpture, her designs seem much less crazy. And if you’re worried that she’s not selling anything, don’t. Her Summer collections are always eminently wearable.

Anyway, I’ve got to run. Thank goodness I’m not wearing those shoes!

You can see the entire wacky collection on Vogue, but I really recommend you watch them in motion in the video below. They’re kind of a big deal.