Etsomnia™ 171: Bee Season

This is a stool, which is pretty close to what I was going to call it.

Et·som·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.

I love bees. I’ve been a fan of bees and bee imagery for as long as I can remember. I was once stung on the neck as a child, but even that couldn’t diminish my fascination with the creatures. So today’s search was a happy one for me. Well, mostly. Etsy has everything from the best diamond bee brooch I’ve ever seen to odd costumes to actual bees. I found a fair number of good things this week, so it shouldn’t be quite as painful as usual!

And if you want to do your part to help save the bees, read the very doable tips in this article about how to be a good bee neighbor!

bee 2

Does anyone else see this?

Wow! Amazing work by insect-themed curio maker CuriousCryptidCurios

That is a LOT of look. It also comes as a fascinator… Truly, there were almost too many bee hats to choose from!

At least her legs look like they’d hold a lot of pollen. For that matter, it’s February, so mine would, too.

Impending doom in 3… 2… 1…

Delish! Restored by BouncingHare

Yes, please! By CastleCreative

It could be worse. They could be cats.

I think this one would make more sense if those were flies.

I would not have predicted any goth clothing would turn up on this search, but it’s kind of fantastic. By kikuboutique

Bowl fillers. And I’ll give you three guesses which bowl.

16 thoughts on “Etsomnia™ 171: Bee Season

  2. bcparkison
    February 22, 2018 at 12:16 pm

    As a bee keeper of course I find this interesting….some of it any way.

  3. Diane
    February 22, 2018 at 12:43 pm

    Love, love, love the bee-headed statue! I beelieve you’ll get a lot of bee puns on this post.

  4. Laura (PA Pict)
    February 22, 2018 at 1:28 pm

    I LOVE that chair! I love and appreciate bees and think they need to be protected, including from heinous bee-themed crafts. Is “bowl fillers” how we now describe pointless shit that just gathers dust?

  5. Ellie P.
    February 22, 2018 at 1:55 pm

    OMG. Since I, city-dweller that I am, only view bees as possible sources of great pain (beware of stingers!!)… I will not be choosing them to decorate articles of clothing anytime soon.

  6. ~Curiosity~
    February 22, 2018 at 2:13 pm

    Gorgeous! Orange sweater is my favorite. You always find the cutest things! ❤

