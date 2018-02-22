Etsomnia™ 171: Bee Season

Et·som·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.
I love bees. I’ve been a fan of bees and bee imagery for as long as I can remember. I was once stung on the neck as a child, but even that couldn’t diminish my fascination with the creatures. So today’s search was a happy one for me. Well, mostly. Etsy has everything from the best diamond bee brooch I’ve ever seen to odd costumes to actual bees. I found a fair number of good things this week, so it shouldn’t be quite as painful as usual!
And if you want to do your part to help save the bees, read the very doable tips in this article about how to be a good bee neighbor!
For more Etsy fun, check out all my weekly Etsomnia™ posts!
February 22, 2018 at 8:05 am
Oh beehave. 🙂
February 22, 2018 at 9:47 am
Hahaha! Now, why didn’t I make that joke?
February 22, 2018 at 12:42 pm
I am a little bit of jigsaw that loves to fill in the gaps.
February 22, 2018 at 1:17 pm
Clever girl!
February 22, 2018 at 12:16 pm
As a bee keeper of course I find this interesting….some of it any way.
February 22, 2018 at 1:17 pm
I didn’t know you kept bees. How lovely! I knew I liked you…
February 22, 2018 at 3:19 pm
I’m afraid I’m not a very good keeper. The past few years they have been taking care of themselves.
February 22, 2018 at 3:57 pm
I’m sure they’re not holding a grudge. And unlike children, they’re not going to write a tell-all book!
February 22, 2018 at 12:43 pm
Love, love, love the bee-headed statue! I beelieve you’ll get a lot of bee puns on this post.
February 22, 2018 at 1:18 pm
I see what you did there, honey!
February 22, 2018 at 1:28 pm
I LOVE that chair! I love and appreciate bees and think they need to be protected, including from heinous bee-themed crafts. Is “bowl fillers” how we now describe pointless shit that just gathers dust?
February 22, 2018 at 3:54 pm
Yep. Pointless ugly shit, that is.
February 22, 2018 at 1:55 pm
OMG. Since I, city-dweller that I am, only view bees as possible sources of great pain (beware of stingers!!)… I will not be choosing them to decorate articles of clothing anytime soon.
February 22, 2018 at 3:54 pm
Oh, well. To each her own…
February 22, 2018 at 2:13 pm
Gorgeous! Orange sweater is my favorite. You always find the cutest things! ❤
February 22, 2018 at 3:56 pm
I’m glad, and I’m sure Sacha Baron Cohen will be very pleased!
