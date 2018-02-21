My OBT

Girl Blaster*

*Her term, not mine.

Cynthia Myers

I spend a lot of time profiling glass artists, but this is the first time I’m profiling a glass embellishment artist! Based on California’s Mendocino Coast, the artist Cynthia Myers works with glass blowers in North Carolina, West Virginia, and even as far flung as Brazil. Those artists create glass vessels which Myers then etches and sand carves, turning them into one-of-a-kind flora- and fauna-themed wonders.

“Living here on the coast is such a privilege, I feel so lucky to be surrounded by this beautiful nature that inspires me daily.”

Myers etches her nature-inspired designs on vases, goblets, and bowls, and sometimes even architectural pieces like doors and windows.

You can see more of Myers’ beautiful etched glass work on her website and on Facebook.

All images property of Cynthia Myers.

Heron Rising 20″

  1. Laura (PA Pict)
    February 21, 2018 at 7:15 am

    Beautiful. I especially like the ones where the shape of the bird wings determines the shape of the neck of the vase.

