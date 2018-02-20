My OBT

The Paper Carver

Calvin Nicholls

Self-styled paper carver Calvin Nicholls can create more realistic portraits of birds and animals using tiny slivers of paper than most artists can using simpler materials. Although his portraits are all in shades of white and beige, they manage to be remarkably lifelike, and look like they’d be as soft to the touch as the real thing.

It’s incredible how lively his creatures look, as if they were captured in mid-action. What an amazing talent Nicholls has! It’s no surprise that he’s landed an impressive portfolio of corporate clients including Stella Artois, Sudafed, GM, and, most recently, a series of holiday windows for the prestigious David Yurman store.

You can follow Nicholls on his website and on Facebook.

All images property of Calvin Nicholls.

  1. Jeren Nazuto
    February 20, 2018 at 8:04 am

    OMG! The birds and the bear!

  2. bcparkison
    February 20, 2018 at 9:10 am

    I have seen this before and in awe. Again. Really, really talented.

