Feels Good

Adorable Italian guitarist Luca Stricagnoli is a born multi-tasker. It’s not enough that he plays acoustic guitar like an angel. Nope. Stricagnoli prefers to play between two and five guitars at the same time!

The sound he gets out of his custom-built triple-necked guitar/bass is phenomenally full. It’s hard to believe he’s playing one (triple) instrument! When Stricagnoli plays multiple guitars at the same time in concert, the sound he produces is every bit as lush as that from his tricked-out triple.

“Every so often, a musician emerges who, in terms of depth of expression, advances a style so much that the way we listen changes forever. Italian guitarist Luca Stricagnoli embodies such a shift. He employs right-hand fretting, altered tunings, and partial capos in the spirit of Preston Reed and Kaki King, yet, like Trucks, he’s playing at a higher level.” -Minor 7th

