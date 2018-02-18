For 35 years, photographer Lois Greenfield has been taking pictures of dancers in compositions full of motion. Using no effects, no post-production or digital retouching, Greenfield achieves these moving pictures with planning and skill and talented dancers and luck, just bodies suspended in space. Phenomenal!
As generous with her knowledge as she is with her talent, Greenfield hosts periodic weekend-long Dance Photography Workshops in NYC. She first demonstrates her technique, then workshop attendees get to use her models, her sets, and her equipment to capture their own photos. That must be amazing! The next weekend Dance Photography Workshop will be on March 17th & 18th, 2018.
You can follow Greenfield on her website, and on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.
All images property of Lois Greenfield.
February 18, 2018 at 7:20 am
These are absolutely beautiful–attending her workshop would be phenomenal. Such talent!
February 18, 2018 at 10:43 am
Can you imagine? And you get to shoot with her cameras!
February 18, 2018 at 8:35 am
These are stunning! ❤
February 18, 2018 at 10:44 am
And I love that they’re achieved practically and not with post-production tricks
February 18, 2018 at 9:23 am
Talk about timing! She is good but so are the dancers. Wonderful.
February 18, 2018 at 10:45 am
She really has a magnificent talent for finding the right moment! (And the dancers are gorgeous!)
February 18, 2018 at 9:36 am
WOW fantastic photography, amazing beauty caught in motion!
February 18, 2018 at 10:45 am
It’s really yummy stuff.
February 18, 2018 at 10:41 am
Totally amazing.
February 18, 2018 at 10:48 am
I think it would be so much fun to watch her work!
