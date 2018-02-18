For 35 years, photographer Lois Greenfield has been taking pictures of dancers in compositions full of motion. Using no effects, no post-production or digital retouching, Greenfield achieves these moving pictures with planning and skill and talented dancers and luck, just bodies suspended in space. Phenomenal!

As generous with her knowledge as she is with her talent, Greenfield hosts periodic weekend-long Dance Photography Workshops in NYC. She first demonstrates her technique, then workshop attendees get to use her models, her sets, and her equipment to capture their own photos. That must be amazing! The next weekend Dance Photography Workshop will be on March 17th & 18th, 2018.

You can follow Greenfield on her website, and on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

All images property of Lois Greenfield.