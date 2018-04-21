Don’t Sit Down

Today, I’m thrilled to bring you the crazy/beautiful wearable porcelain sculpture by Beijing artist Li Xiaofeng. Always interested in fashion but a big fan of China’s antique china, the artist hit upon the idea of combining his two loves into wonderfully-composed pieces. Though he initially used traditional Chinese ceramics recovered from archaeological sites, but when he realized how hard those are to come by, Xiaofeng began making his own porcelain dishes. He then breaks up the finished dishes and stitches them onto a leather undergarment with soldered wire to create his signature sculptural fashion.
It’s a very good thing that Xiaofeng started using his own pottery, since it’s illegal to remove antique pieces from China… Thanks to the exportability of his more recent works, the artist has been asked to create items for brands like Alexander McQueen and Lacoste.
You can see all of Xiaofeng’s glorious creations on the Red Gate Gallery website.
All images property of Li Xiaofeng.
April 21, 2018 at 8:16 am
You just never know what a creative mind will come up with. Wonder what they weigh?Probably not very comfortable.
LikeLiked by 1 person
April 21, 2018 at 8:42 am
Good point. I assume they’re really for art and not much for wearing, but I was fascinated by how graceful the shapes are!
LikeLiked by 1 person
April 21, 2018 at 8:21 am
I was lucky enough to see some of his work a couple years ago at the Met Fashion Exhibit, and it was incredible! That blue gown is one of my favorite pieces, and to see it up close was amazing! ❤
LikeLiked by 1 person
April 21, 2018 at 9:49 am
I cannot love this more. So beautiful!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
April 21, 2018 at 10:19 am
They really are, but I confess I keep imagining the noise they would make walking down the street.
LikeLike
April 21, 2018 at 10:10 am
These are amazing! Are you familiar with WOW? We went to an exhibition when we were in NZ. He so should enter!
https://www.worldofwearableart.com
https://www.google.com/search?q=world+of+wearable+art&client=safari&rls=en&source=lnms&tbm=isch&sa=X&ved=0ahUKEwj49sim0svaAhUI9YMKHVWpCvIQ_AUICigB&biw=1127&bih=693&dpr=2
Alison
LikeLiked by 1 person
April 21, 2018 at 10:19 am
Wow is right! Looking forward to exploring this more when I’m home. Thank you!
LikeLiked by 1 person
April 21, 2018 at 10:24 am
You’re welcome.
LikeLike
April 21, 2018 at 11:17 am
So beautiful! I know this is more for the art but I also wondered how heavy those would be to actually wear.
LikeLike