Don’t Sit Down

Today, I’m thrilled to bring you the crazy/beautiful wearable porcelain sculpture by Beijing artist Li Xiaofeng. Always interested in fashion but a big fan of China’s antique china, the artist hit upon the idea of combining his two loves into wonderfully-composed pieces. Though he initially used traditional Chinese ceramics recovered from archaeological sites, but when he realized how hard those are to come by, Xiaofeng began making his own porcelain dishes. He then breaks up the finished dishes and stitches them onto a leather undergarment with soldered wire to create his signature sculptural fashion.

It’s a very good thing that Xiaofeng started using his own pottery, since it’s illegal to remove antique pieces from China… Thanks to the exportability of his more recent works, the artist has been asked to create items for brands like Alexander McQueen and Lacoste.

You can see all of Xiaofeng’s glorious creations on the Red Gate Gallery website.

All images property of Li Xiaofeng.

LI Xiaofeng, LACOSTE Porcelain Polo, 2010 front 1 PHOTO BY MIKO HE