My OBT

My daily quest for One Beautiful Thing (OBT)

Don’t Sit Down

by 9 Comments

Li Xiaofeng

Today, I’m thrilled to bring you the crazy/beautiful wearable porcelain sculpture by Beijing artist Li Xiaofeng. Always interested in fashion but a big fan of China’s antique china, the artist hit upon the idea of combining his two loves into wonderfully-composed pieces. Though he initially used traditional Chinese ceramics recovered from archaeological sites, but when he realized how hard those are to come by, Xiaofeng began making his own porcelain dishes. He then breaks up the finished dishes and stitches them onto a leather undergarment with soldered wire to create his signature sculptural fashion.

It’s a very good thing that Xiaofeng started using his own pottery, since it’s illegal to remove antique pieces from China… Thanks to the exportability of his more recent works, the artist has been asked to create items for brands like Alexander McQueen and Lacoste.

You can see all of Xiaofeng’s glorious creations on the Red Gate Gallery website.

All images property of Li Xiaofeng.

LI Xiaofeng, LACOSTE Porcelain Polo, 2010 front 1 PHOTO BY MIKO HE

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

9 thoughts on “Don’t Sit Down

Leave a comment

  1. bcparkison
    April 21, 2018 at 8:16 am

    You just never know what a creative mind will come up with. Wonder what they weigh?Probably not very comfortable.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  2. K.M. Sutton
    April 21, 2018 at 8:21 am

    I was lucky enough to see some of his work a couple years ago at the Met Fashion Exhibit, and it was incredible! That blue gown is one of my favorite pieces, and to see it up close was amazing! ❤

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  3. artfulblasphemer
    April 21, 2018 at 9:49 am

    I cannot love this more. So beautiful!!!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  5. Sylvia Jo
    April 21, 2018 at 11:17 am

    So beautiful! I know this is more for the art but I also wondered how heavy those would be to actually wear.

    Like

    Reply

