eth·nog·ra·phy

eTHˈnäɡrəfē/ noun The scientific description of the customs of individual peoples and cultures.

Polish photographer Ula Kóska teamed up with makeup artist/stylist/costume designer Beata Bojda (my new hero) to create this gorgeous, lush photography series they call Etno, an abbreviation of ethnography. The series is an homage to the pair’s ethnic heritage, and features traditional (if somewhat elevated) Polish paper headdresses. Historically, complicated wreaths and headdresses like these were worn in Poland during weddings, ceremonies, and festivals. The earliest versions were created from real flowers, but by the late 19th century, those blooms had been replaced with handmade paper versions.

While the headdresses and some of the accessories may hearken back to an earlier time, I’m pretty sure the dramatic, perfectly-paired makeup looks are all Bojda! It’s incredible to me how modern this all looks. What amazingly talented artists they both are!

You can find both Kóska and Bojda on Facebook.

All images property of Ula Kóska.