L.A.-based artist Alexandra Dillon paints faces in unexpected places – really unexpected places. She brings new life to old construction and art tools, many donated by other artists. But Dillon isn’t content to merely just elevate the objects. She actually manages to make them seem like precious Baroque relics.
“In my current work, I paint on worn paintbrushes, many which have been donated by other artists. The faces are inspired by Roman mummy portraits, Old Master paintings, and any other source that speaks to me. Each face is unique and not a copy.
“Painting soft faces on the hard tools, like axes and cleavers, underscores our humanity. The intended purpose of each tool, juxtaposed with the portrait, alludes to inner motivations and social roles, The “old souls” on shovels, remind us of mortality and resurrection. Each of my personae has a set of dreams, disappointments, psychology and baggage. In other words, they are us.”
I am really entertained by her witty, beautiful work. It makes me want to pick up a paintbrush… and paint it!
You can follow Dillon’s unexpected art on her website and on Instagram and Facebook.
All images property of Alexandra Dillon.
April 23, 2018 at 6:27 am
If the artist gave me one, I am not sure how I would display it. It is beautiful art. I just don’t have the inner vision to see it before I start working on it. Hal
LikeLiked by 1 person
April 23, 2018 at 7:14 am
It’s pretty remarkable stuff, but you’re right. I can’t really see hanging them in my house.
LikeLike
April 23, 2018 at 7:41 am
Sixty or more years ago at the St. Louis art museum there was a large painting on one wall and no matter where you stood in that room it looked like the eyes were pointing/looking at you. Hal
LikeLiked by 1 person
April 23, 2018 at 8:12 am
How funny! And creepy!
LikeLike
April 23, 2018 at 8:26 am
You just never know where talent will take you.
LikeLiked by 1 person
April 23, 2018 at 8:49 am
Very true!
LikeLiked by 1 person
April 23, 2018 at 9:25 am
I’ve always loved the portraits from Roman Egypt…we really have so little ancient painting preserved that they’re like beautiful gifts from the past, these faces looking upon ours. What a wonderful idea to spread them around in a new (yet old) way!
LikeLiked by 1 person
April 23, 2018 at 12:01 pm
I’m always thrilled when I find an art form I haven’t seen before. It’s interesting that you’ve tied these in to ancient Rome and Egypt!
LikeLike
April 23, 2018 at 2:07 pm
These are all such fun! I have seen paintbrushes turned into people before but they were always much more whimsical. These remind me of portraits painted on sarcophagi for some reason.
LikeLiked by 1 person
April 23, 2018 at 2:34 pm
Interesting! I can see the resemblance.
LikeLike