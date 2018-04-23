L.A.-based artist Alexandra Dillon paints faces in unexpected places – really unexpected places. She brings new life to old construction and art tools, many donated by other artists. But Dillon isn’t content to merely just elevate the objects. She actually manages to make them seem like precious Baroque relics.

“In my current work, I paint on worn paintbrushes, many which have been donated by other artists. The faces are inspired by Roman mummy portraits, Old Master paintings, and any other source that speaks to me. Each face is unique and not a copy. “Painting soft faces on the hard tools, like axes and cleavers, underscores our humanity. The intended purpose of each tool, juxtaposed with the portrait, alludes to inner motivations and social roles, The “old souls” on shovels, remind us of mortality and resurrection. Each of my personae has a set of dreams, disappointments, psychology and baggage. In other words, they are us.”

I am really entertained by her witty, beautiful work. It makes me want to pick up a paintbrush… and paint it!

All images property of Alexandra Dillon.