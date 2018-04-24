Joining the Circus

Growing up, my family had a connection to Ringling Brothers Circus. This meant that every time it passed through New York, we got to go. But although I have always been a fiend for performance and costumes and stagecraft and animals, the circus never really wowed me. The annual trips backstage left me weirdly unmoved. Yes, I wasn’t unhappy to be there, but let’s just say I was never inspired to run away and join the circus.
Fast forward to Alegria, my very first Cirque du Soleil show. In sharp contrast to my underwhelming childhood circus memories, I have sense memories of sitting through the entire spectacle with my jaw on the floor. The performances, the design, the costumes, the music, and THAT SINGER all completely blew me away. It is one of the great tragedies of my life that by then, I was a bit too long in the tooth to run away and join the circus.
So here is my beloved Cirque du Soleil, in all their glory. Their later shows may have had more spectacle, but though I have loved them, too, none got under my skin to the same degree that Alegria did.
Here is a video of the entire show, though I suspect it’s one of those that the rightful owners will swoop in and take down, so if you’re interested, I recommend you watch it sooner rather than later. If you enjoy it, it’s part of a playlist I have up on YouTube with all the full-length Cirque du Soleil recordings I could find. That ought to keep us out of trouble for a bit!
And of course, I had to go hunting for behind-the-scenes stuff. Enjoy!
Okay, I couldn’t resist one more. This is from another of their shows, Quidam, and it’s really stuck with me all these years. It was the first time I’d ever seen anyone perform on the silks, and it is still one of the most gorgeous (and crotchiest) things I’ve ever seen on stage.
April 24, 2018 at 6:41 am
I have a mild phobia of circuses which is directly linked to my massive phobia of clowns. I was psychologically scarred by a childhood trip to a wretched circus in Aberdeen. I would, however, love to see Cirque de Soleil. The skill, choreography, costumes, and set design all look amazing.
April 24, 2018 at 7:15 am
I’m not a fan of clowns, either, though I wouldn’t say I had a fear of them. Cirque du Soleil doesn’t use clowns in the traditional American way. Their clowns are more in the French style, much less hard and cartooney. I think you’d love it!
April 24, 2018 at 11:41 am
We almost booked to go see one of their shows when we were in Las Vegas last summer but we could not justify bursting our travel budget. I will get to one of their shows some time, however.
April 24, 2018 at 12:16 pm
In the meantime, my playlist is a pretty good way to waste a day (for free)!
April 24, 2018 at 7:04 am
So beautiful and graceful. It seems like she doesn’t have a bone in her body. I am in such an awe. Thank you for bringing some new beauty into our day.
April 24, 2018 at 7:16 am
I’m so glad you enjoyed it!
April 24, 2018 at 7:56 am
April 24, 2018 at 8:31 am
It was always one of my dreams to see Cirque de Soleil as well. When I sold my former house, I found out they were coming to my (then) town so used part of my meager profit to buy tickets. I have never regretted it. They were magnificant!
April 24, 2018 at 9:50 am
That is the word! It’s such an amazing collective of talent and imagination, it’s always a total delight.
April 24, 2018 at 8:36 am
Alegria was also my first Cirque show, and it left a lasting impression on me. My all time favorite Cirque will always be the show Varekai, with it’s gorgeous aerial straps act preformed by the Atherton twins (the best bit begins at 2:43).
April 24, 2018 at 9:51 am
I loved that one, too, but I think Alegria and Quidam were my faves.
April 24, 2018 at 8:59 am
Absolutely mesmerizing!
April 24, 2018 at 10:37 am
It really is.
April 24, 2018 at 9:02 am
I had the same experience at my first Cirque show. I’ve seen every one (it’s worth a trip to Vegas to see O and Love… are they still there?). And I totally wanted to run away and join THAT circus! ❤️
April 24, 2018 at 11:00 am
I’ll bet they’d be delighted to have you, though I think I know one or two people who would miss you…
April 24, 2018 at 2:49 pm
She must be made of rubber. The talent is out of this world. but…didn’t they just recently have a terrible accident?
