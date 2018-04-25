Unicorn Hair

I read a theory that Starbuck’s launch of the Unicorn Frappuccino may have inspired the current spring hair trend, but I feel like it’s been coming for a while. Pastels are always flattering, and dramatic, colorful hair isn’t a new trend. In fact, it’s a trend that’s been sneaking into the mainstream for the last few years. It’s even started to appeal to the older folks. For years, Beloved and I have each had our own cool hair color plans for when we retire (she’s going navy, I want lilac). But whatever the inspiration, full-on unicorn-colored hair has arrived this year in a big way!
I think it’s just gorgeous. No, I don’t know what you do when your roots start to grow out, but that’s not my problem. I just want to look at the pretty colors!
April 25, 2018 at 6:32 am
As someone whose never dyed their hair (I just embrace my salt and pepper) I have no idea what work goes into creating and maintaining this type of hair but I always think it looks so striking. I like the versions where there’s a bit of really bold, saturated colour against the pastels.
April 25, 2018 at 7:18 am
I used to have a colored skunk stripe at the top of my hair I turned various jewel tones. I eventually changed it out for a much smaller colored streak at the back of my hairline. Both were a colossal pain to maintain. But when I gave in and made my hair all one color, it felt like the end of fun Donna. Now, I’m salt and pepper too, and I like it, actually.
April 25, 2018 at 7:22 am
My preference would be to have entirely white or silvery grey hair – I always think that looks so elegant – but I don’t mind my salt and pepper.
April 25, 2018 at 9:26 am
I’m dying for the day when I’m retired and my hair is all grey. Blank slate!
April 25, 2018 at 8:25 am
I live it. Half the kids in Ella’s class (5th grade) have some form of it. I finally let Ella do it last month – she looks amazing. I’ll send you a pic. We just did the bottom half, so roots aren’t the problem, but fading is. The colors fade pretty quickly. And… lilac is PERFECTION. Sooooo flattering! You’ll look amazing! Xo
April 25, 2018 at 8:26 am
“I LOVE it” is what I meant to start with. But I guess “live it” works, too…. ;-). Let’s see what other typos I missed…
April 25, 2018 at 9:27 am
XOXO
Can’t wait to see the pics!
April 25, 2018 at 8:39 am
Unicorns are definitely having their hey day! While some of these are gorgeous, I don’t think I could ever go this crazy! ❤
April 25, 2018 at 9:27 am
If it wouldn’t grow out, I would have for sure. Now, I’d just look delusional.
April 25, 2018 at 9:09 am
Colorful it is , but do you know how toxic most hair dye is. Not good.
April 25, 2018 at 9:28 am
Bummer. Still pretty to look at, though!
April 25, 2018 at 9:27 am
Most of these are beautiful!
April 25, 2018 at 9:28 am
They sure are!
April 25, 2018 at 9:59 am
Awesome effects! Hair stylists are welcome to our WEEKEND LARP events to play and work simultaneously. Pass it along!
April 25, 2018 at 12:56 pm
Great!
April 25, 2018 at 5:38 pm
I’m saving this for future reference. Love it!
April 25, 2018 at 6:19 pm
We could go crazy together and be hair twins!
