My OBT

My daily quest for One Beautiful Thing (OBT)

Unicorn Hair

by 17 Comments

unicorn 0

I read a theory that Starbuck’s launch of the Unicorn Frappuccino may have inspired the current spring hair trend, but I feel like it’s been coming for a while. Pastels are always flattering, and dramatic, colorful hair isn’t a new trend. In fact, it’s a trend that’s been sneaking into the mainstream for the last few years. It’s even started to appeal to the older folks. For years, Beloved and I have each had our own cool hair color plans for when we retire (she’s going navy, I want lilac). But whatever the inspiration, full-on unicorn-colored hair has arrived this year in a big way!

I think it’s just gorgeous. No, I don’t know what you do when your roots start to grow out, but that’s not my problem. I just want to look at the pretty colors!

unicorn 9

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

17 thoughts on “Unicorn Hair

Leave a comment

  1. Laura (PA Pict)
    April 25, 2018 at 6:32 am

    As someone whose never dyed their hair (I just embrace my salt and pepper) I have no idea what work goes into creating and maintaining this type of hair but I always think it looks so striking. I like the versions where there’s a bit of really bold, saturated colour against the pastels.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  2. Lisa DeCaro
    April 25, 2018 at 8:25 am

    I live it. Half the kids in Ella’s class (5th grade) have some form of it. I finally let Ella do it last month – she looks amazing. I’ll send you a pic. We just did the bottom half, so roots aren’t the problem, but fading is. The colors fade pretty quickly. And… lilac is PERFECTION. Sooooo flattering! You’ll look amazing! Xo

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  3. K.M. Sutton
    April 25, 2018 at 8:39 am

    Unicorns are definitely having their hey day! While some of these are gorgeous, I don’t think I could ever go this crazy! ❤

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  4. bcparkison
    April 25, 2018 at 9:09 am

    Colorful it is , but do you know how toxic most hair dye is. Not good.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  5. Penny Wilson Writes
    April 25, 2018 at 9:27 am

    Most of these are beautiful!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  6. BossMama
    April 25, 2018 at 9:59 am

    Awesome effects! Hair stylists are welcome to our WEEKEND LARP events to play and work simultaneously. Pass it along!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  7. Andrea R Huelsenbeck
    April 25, 2018 at 5:38 pm

    I’m saving this for future reference. Love it!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s