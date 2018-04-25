Unicorn Hair

I read a theory that Starbuck’s launch of the Unicorn Frappuccino may have inspired the current spring hair trend, but I feel like it’s been coming for a while. Pastels are always flattering, and dramatic, colorful hair isn’t a new trend. In fact, it’s a trend that’s been sneaking into the mainstream for the last few years. It’s even started to appeal to the older folks. For years, Beloved and I have each had our own cool hair color plans for when we retire (she’s going navy, I want lilac). But whatever the inspiration, full-on unicorn-colored hair has arrived this year in a big way!

I think it’s just gorgeous. No, I don’t know what you do when your roots start to grow out, but that’s not my problem. I just want to look at the pretty colors!