Etsomnia™ 180: Bed Time

Et·som·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. ( True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.
We are (finally) gearing up for another season in Cherry Grove, Fire Island, the happiest place on Earth*. This year, our room needs a new bed cover, so I’ve been hunting around for just the right thing. Let the hilarity ensue!
*Individual results may vary
My search took me past all of Etsy’s worst tricks:
, itchy , ugly , and extra , but there were some real unrelated , too! The offerings ranged from standouts to soothing to not , but at least just plain rude was a lot of it . Even some of the interesting stuff upcycled ! exceeded expectations
For more Etsy fun, check out all my weekly
Etsomnia™ posts!
I didn’t think mammals were supposed to lay eggs…
A woman and her freakishly-large-knit blanket, the love that dare not speak its name.
I’m not much of a quilt person, but this library quilt is fantastic! By
QuiltCrush
Alright, who backed over the 1990s lesbian with a steamroller?
Newborn nest? Ballet flat? Life raft? Who cares? It’s adorable! By
KauriShop
As if the bedding weren’t dramatic enough, here’s something icky made from old bedspreads!
While we’re upcycling, this is a rug made from old bedspreads. I guess they’re better on the floor than on you but still. Yuck.
If I didn’t think they’d make fun of me, this would be on its way to Fire Island right now! By
TrueloveQuiltsForYou
I see why this quilt made of old baby clothes could have sentimental value, but I think it would give me nightmares about rolling over and suffocating baby.
Yes, I know how impractical it is, but JUST LOOK AT IT. By
FuzzyToast
I have no proof that bad taste begins at birth, but I’m sure a badly-dressed crib is going to do some kind of damage.
“Jaunty Hearse Crib Quilt” just screams teen pregnancy.
Coulrophobia starter kit
I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!
April 26, 2018 at 7:31 am
I hear the Steamrolled Lesbians are trying to bring back Lilith Fair.
April 26, 2018 at 7:36 am
You just never know what will rock someones boat.
April 26, 2018 at 8:10 am
I didn’t realize you go to Fire Island. I love it there and go every year! These are definitely interesting choices and I think they would give me nightmares lol. ❤
April 26, 2018 at 8:44 am
The 90’s lesbian and bridesmaids quotes had me laughing out loud–now I have to explain myself to those within earshot.
Thanks so much for a chance to laugh.
I love the library quilt. I would probably hang it on the wall and hope the neighbours look through my windows and think I am well read.
April 26, 2018 at 8:54 am
I didn’t even know that was supposed to be a turtle…
