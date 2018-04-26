Etsomnia™ 180: Bed Time

Et·som·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.

We are (finally) gearing up for another season in Cherry Grove, Fire Island, the happiest place on Earth*. This year, our room needs a new bed cover, so I’ve been hunting around for just the right thing. Let the hilarity ensue!

*Individual results may vary

My search took me past all of Etsy’s worst tricks: itchy, ugly, extra, and unrelated, but there were some real standouts, too! The offerings ranged from soothing to not to just plain rude, but at least a lot of it was interesting. Even some of the upcycled stuff exceeded expectations!

