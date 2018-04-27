Today, I’m thrilled to bring you the surrealist paper art by Berlin-based artist Andrea Wan. The artist makes beautiful 3-D collages from her own handpainted watercolor images. Wan says her works are meant to convey love and optimism. We could certainly all use a bit more of that!

I am intrigued by Wan’s fascination with hands, and I especially love her technique of bending and curling her painted elements before they are glued down to give her work an extra element of surprise and realness. There’s a great video of her demonstrating her process here.

You can follow Wan on her website, her shop, her blog, and on Instagram.

