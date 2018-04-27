Today, I’m thrilled to bring you the surrealist paper art by Berlin-based artist Andrea Wan. The artist makes beautiful 3-D collages from her own handpainted watercolor images. Wan says her works are meant to convey love and optimism. We could certainly all use a bit more of that!
I am intrigued by Wan’s fascination with hands, and I especially love her technique of bending and curling her painted elements before they are glued down to give her work an extra element of surprise and realness. There’s a great video of her demonstrating her process here.
You can follow Wan on her website, her shop, her blog, and on Instagram.
All images property of Andrea Wan.
April 27, 2018 at 9:27 am
And in paper no less. Fun!
April 27, 2018 at 10:56 am
They’re really beautiful!
