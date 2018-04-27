My OBT

Rick Rollin’

We are off for the next few days in honor of Beloved’s birthday, so here’s a little something kind of festive and fun and happy to get us going. I’m so glad to see that Rick Astley seems like such a good sport!

Happy birthday, Beloved! Never gonna give you up!

 

Author: Donna from MyOBT

2 thoughts on “Rick Rollin’

  1. loisajay
    April 27, 2018 at 7:48 pm

    This reminds me of the group sing you post of Leonard Cohen’s ‘Hallelujah’ which still gives me goosebumps. Happy Birthday, Donna’s Beloved! And many, many more.

