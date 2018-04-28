Beloved and I have been half-assing Weight Watchers for a couple of months now. While we haven’t lost much weight, the diet has resulted in a total obsession with food, and portion control is forever on our minds. Enter the teensy food sculptures by Shay Aaron.
As much as it was love at first sight, when I discovered that you can buy these mini masterpieces as jewelry, and I just about lost my mind! Aaron’s phenomenal eye for composition and attention to detail makes his 1:12 scale food sculptures true art, and he likes to make little jokes, too.
“Welcome to my little grocery store. Please feel free to contact me with any tiny question.” -Shay Aaron Miniatures on Etsy
You can check out all of Aaron’s adorable tiny foods on Flickr, and you can get yourself a pair of fried egg cufflinks or s’mores earrings in his Etsy shop!
All images property of Shay Aaron.
April 28, 2018 at 6:45 am
Gives a whole new meaning to, “I’ll just have a little slice of cake,” doesn’t it? These are adorable.
April 28, 2018 at 10:37 am
Haha!
April 28, 2018 at 9:25 am
Some of his creations are probably on my Pinterest board…small places. Love this.
April 28, 2018 at 10:37 am
I’d love to check out that board!
April 28, 2018 at 12:25 pm
April 28, 2018 at 10:19 am
That is ridiculously cute! I want the rainbow cake!!
April 28, 2018 at 10:38 am
That was my fave, too!
April 28, 2018 at 1:12 pm
Like you, I am a sucker for miniatures. I just find them enchanting, whatever the medium. I was contemplating the other day the possibility of creating a miniature doll house sort of thing in my retirement years. Anyway, as a foodie, miniature grub is pretty appealing.
April 28, 2018 at 3:11 pm
I think our imaginary gallery needs a Lilliputian room…
