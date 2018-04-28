Beloved and I have been half-assing Weight Watchers for a couple of months now. While we haven’t lost much weight, the diet has resulted in a total obsession with food, and portion control is forever on our minds. Enter the teensy food sculptures by Shay Aaron.

As much as it was love at first sight, when I discovered that you can buy these mini masterpieces as jewelry, and I just about lost my mind! Aaron’s phenomenal eye for composition and attention to detail makes his 1:12 scale food sculptures true art, and he likes to make little jokes, too.

“Welcome to my little grocery store. Please feel free to contact me with any tiny question.” -Shay Aaron Miniatures on Etsy

You can check out all of Aaron’s adorable tiny foods on Flickr, and you can get yourself a pair of fried egg cufflinks or s’mores earrings in his Etsy shop!

All images property of Shay Aaron.