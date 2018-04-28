My OBT

My daily quest for One Beautiful Thing (OBT)

Portion Control

Shay Aaron

Beloved and I have been half-assing Weight Watchers for a couple of months now. While we haven’t lost much weight, the diet has resulted in a total obsession with food, and portion control is forever on our minds. Enter the teensy food sculptures by Shay Aaron.

As much as it was love at first sight, when I discovered that you can buy these mini masterpieces as jewelry, and I just about lost my mind! Aaron’s phenomenal eye for composition and attention to detail makes his 1:12 scale food sculptures true art, and he likes to make little jokes, too.

“Welcome to my little grocery store. Please feel free to contact me with any tiny question.” -Shay Aaron Miniatures on Etsy

You can check out all of Aaron’s adorable tiny foods on Flickr, and you can get yourself a pair of fried egg cufflinks or s’mores earrings in his Etsy shop!

All images property of Shay Aaron. 

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

9 thoughts on "Portion Control

Leave a comment

  1. loisajay
    April 28, 2018 at 6:45 am

    Gives a whole new meaning to, “I’ll just have a little slice of cake,” doesn’t it? These are adorable.

    Reply
  2. bcparkison
    April 28, 2018 at 9:25 am

    Some of his creations are probably on my Pinterest board…small places. Love this.

    Reply
  3. Celia
    April 28, 2018 at 10:19 am

    That is ridiculously cute! I want the rainbow cake!!

    Reply
  4. Laura (PA Pict)
    April 28, 2018 at 1:12 pm

    Like you, I am a sucker for miniatures. I just find them enchanting, whatever the medium. I was contemplating the other day the possibility of creating a miniature doll house sort of thing in my retirement years. Anyway, as a foodie, miniature grub is pretty appealing.

    Reply

