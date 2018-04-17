My OBT

My daily quest for One Beautiful Thing (OBT)

Scrap Metal

4 Comments

hasan 0

Hasan Novrozi

I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again. While it’s a regular occurrence that steampunk goes horribly, hilariously wrong, when it’s good, it’s really stunning.

These are the metal steampunk sculptures by Iranian artist Hasan Novrozi. I am amazed with how much energy he manages to inject into his gorgeous animal creations, in spite of the fact that they’re composed from random tools, car bits, and other pieces of scrap metal. And as if that wasn’t fantastic enough, according to the description, the pieces have moveable parts, too!

You may follow the insanely-talented Novrozi on Facebook.

All images property of Hasan Novrozi.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

4 thoughts on “Scrap Metal

  1. Elise
    April 17, 2018 at 7:54 am

    Eerie and beautiful creations from things I would have found in my dad’s workshop, or garage. The pieces look to me like lovely soldered memories.

  2. bcparkison
    April 17, 2018 at 7:59 am

    Love his work. He must spend hours at the dump.

