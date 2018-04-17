I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again. While it’s a regular occurrence that steampunk goes horribly, hilariously wrong, when it’s good, it’s really stunning.

These are the metal steampunk sculptures by Iranian artist Hasan Novrozi. I am amazed with how much energy he manages to inject into his gorgeous animal creations, in spite of the fact that they’re composed from random tools, car bits, and other pieces of scrap metal. And as if that wasn’t fantastic enough, according to the description, the pieces have moveable parts, too!

You may follow the insanely-talented Novrozi on Facebook.

All images property of Hasan Novrozi.