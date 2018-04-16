My OBT

My daily quest for One Beautiful Thing (OBT)

Skin Architecture

by 10 Comments

architecture

Stacy Hounsome

When I was a young woman, tattoos were a much bigger deal. For one thing, they hadn’t yet perfected the tattoo removal process. For another, though tats were (secretly) growing in popularity among young women, the general public still associated body art with biker gangs and ex-cons, so there was an element of shame to them. But even among the quietly growing fan base, there was still a lot of panic around picking the right subject. Getting a tattoo felt like marriage, only more permanent. Sure, to a teenager, a unicorn seemed like a great idea (in my case, I wanted Mr. Bill), but even in our giddy, hormone-fueled fug, we recognized that we didn’t want to wake up at 30 (the beginning of old age to an 18-year-old) with something childish permanently scribbled on our bodies. So instead of getting poorly-though-out art, I waffled and discussed and obsessively weighed my options. And mostly didn’t get art.

I have exactly three tattoos. The first, an ill-conceived tribal sun, was so poorly executed, I had to get it covered up by a somewhat better sun a couple of years later. (While the art may have been half-hearted, I stand by my choice of symbol. 35 years later, I continue to be entirely solar powered.) My third tattoo was much better researched and thought out, and I still kind of love it. It’s a dragonfly woodcut taken from the cover of a children’s book that my grandmother used to read to my mother – and eventually, to me. However, while it still means something to me, I got it before the term “tramp stamp” was a thing, sooooo… Regrets. I have a few.

Anyway, I have recently seen a trend toward tattoos I don’t think you’d grow out of – architecture! So here, without further blah, blah, blah, are some gorgeous architectural body art pieces that have my tat engine revving all over again.

 

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

10 thoughts on “Skin Architecture

Leave a comment

  1. StellaKate Blue
    April 16, 2018 at 5:17 am

    Whoa, that beautiful finger!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  2. Violet
    April 16, 2018 at 8:54 am

    I love the finger one too! When I was in college I almost got a tattoo of a giant scorpion on my back, as I was a lot edgier back then. Thank god I didn’t (it was too expensive), because at age 44 that wouldn’t suit me *at all* now. My aesthetics have changed wildly over the years and any kind of permanent art just wouldn’t work for me. I much admire other people’s tatts though and appreciate all different styles on them.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  3. bcparkison
    April 16, 2018 at 11:37 am

    I’m sorry but this is something I just don’t understand and don’t think is approved by our Heavenly Father. Our bodies are a temple to his creation.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  4. Laura (PA Pict)
    April 16, 2018 at 1:34 pm

    I am always impressed by the precision achieved by tattoo artists given the complexities of the substrate they are working on. I am completely tattoo free for a few reasons but a major one is definitely the idea of it being a long term commitment to a style and taste I might outgrow.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s