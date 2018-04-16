Skin Architecture

When I was a young woman, tattoos were a much bigger deal. For one thing, they hadn’t yet perfected the tattoo removal process. For another, though tats were (secretly) growing in popularity among young women, the general public still associated body art with biker gangs and ex-cons, so there was an element of shame to them. But even among the quietly growing fan base, there was still a lot of panic around picking the right subject. Getting a tattoo felt like marriage, only more permanent. Sure, to a teenager, a unicorn seemed like a great idea (in my case, I wanted Mr. Bill), but even in our giddy, hormone-fueled fug, we recognized that we didn’t want to wake up at 30 (the beginning of old age to an 18-year-old) with something childish permanently scribbled on our bodies. So instead of getting poorly-though-out art, I waffled and discussed and obsessively weighed my options. And mostly didn’t get art.
I have exactly three tattoos. The first, an ill-conceived tribal sun, was so poorly executed, I had to get it covered up by a somewhat better sun a couple of years later. (While the art may have been half-hearted, I stand by my choice of symbol. 35 years later, I continue to be entirely solar powered.) My third tattoo was much better researched and thought out, and I still kind of love it. It’s a dragonfly woodcut taken from the cover of a children’s book that my grandmother used to read to my mother – and eventually, to me. However, while it still means something to me, I got it before the term “tramp stamp” was a thing, sooooo… Regrets. I have a few.
Anyway, I have recently seen a trend toward tattoos I don’t think you’d grow out of – architecture! So here, without further blah, blah, blah, are some gorgeous architectural body art pieces that have my tat engine revving all over again.
April 16, 2018 at 5:17 am
Whoa, that beautiful finger!
April 16, 2018 at 5:48 am
Isn’t it? I love that one!
April 16, 2018 at 8:54 am
I love the finger one too! When I was in college I almost got a tattoo of a giant scorpion on my back, as I was a lot edgier back then. Thank god I didn’t (it was too expensive), because at age 44 that wouldn’t suit me *at all* now. My aesthetics have changed wildly over the years and any kind of permanent art just wouldn’t work for me. I much admire other people’s tatts though and appreciate all different styles on them.
April 16, 2018 at 8:59 am
Lol. There’s an adorable little goth girl who works in the coffee place in my building. She’s covered in Kawaii style hello kitty, my pretty pony, and similar juvenile nonsense. She’s not going to be happy when they start to sag… poor thing.
April 16, 2018 at 11:36 am
I can tell you’re a lot cooler than I am…I had to look up what “Kawaii style” was! 😉
April 16, 2018 at 12:27 pm
Ha! I only know because I wrote about it last year.
April 16, 2018 at 11:37 am
I’m sorry but this is something I just don’t understand and don’t think is approved by our Heavenly Father. Our bodies are a temple to his creation.
April 16, 2018 at 12:29 pm
I know my tattoo posts distress you, and I’m sorry for that. I would fight to the death for your right to hold your own beliefs. Mine are just different.
April 16, 2018 at 1:34 pm
I am always impressed by the precision achieved by tattoo artists given the complexities of the substrate they are working on. I am completely tattoo free for a few reasons but a major one is definitely the idea of it being a long term commitment to a style and taste I might outgrow.
April 16, 2018 at 1:44 pm
That’s very sensible of you!
