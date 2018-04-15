My OBT

My daily quest for One Beautiful Thing (OBT)

Natural Beauty

leeper

Christopher Leeper

As hard as I’ve been pining for spring, when I spotted the beauty above on my friend’s Facebook wall, I fell instantly in love! (This one’s thanks to you, Lady Twin!)

Christopher Leeper is an award-winning realist painter and children’s book illustrator based in Ohio, from whence Lady Twin hails! Leeper paints what he sees, and judging by his gorgeous landscapes and small-town scenes, what he sees is truly stunning.

I found that after gorging myself on Leeper’s paintings, I felt more at peace. To me, one of the marks of a truly great painting is how dramatically it can affect the viewer’s mood. And these paintings certainly had a positive effect on mine!

You can see all of Leeper’s amazing paintings on his website and on Facebook.

All images property of Christopher Leeper.

SONY DSCSONY DSCleeper 2aleeper 3leeper 4SONY DSCleeper 6leeper 7SONY DSCSONY DSCleeper 9SONY DSCSONY DSC

And now, just for L.T., is the song that plays in my head every time someone says “Ohio.”

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

4 thoughts on “Natural Beauty

  1. bcparkison
    April 15, 2018 at 9:09 am

    Oh so good. Turning that “messy” sketch into almost photo look is real talent.

    Liked by 1 person

  2. K.M. Sutton
    April 15, 2018 at 11:30 am

    These are gorgeous! I love how it looks like a photograph but is a painting! ❤

    Liked by 1 person

