Etsomnia™ 197: In Stitches

Et·som·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.
Over the years, I have noticed that a surprising number of my searches have turned up really fantastic cross stitch items. Among the fiber “arts”(sorry, couldn’t help myself), I would never have thought that cross stitch would include so many (hilariously) badass items. I found excellent (and terrible) gifts for new babies, engagements, and every other occasion you can think of.
“Unique first anniversary gift.” I assume that means you won’t need a second anniversary gift.
That’s just mean.
These patterns are so lovely, I might actually need to give cross stitch a try! By NikkiPattern
What kind of decor would this go with, exactly?
Under the circumstances, I guess asking them to say please would be unwise.
Seems like a reasonable request.
I’m not 100% sure it belongs in this post, but when this customizable eyeball pincushion turned up, I couldn’t keep it to myself! Eeew/yay! By VeryBigJen
Rude, yes, but I do like tequila.
I’m over 50. My tits are much calmer than this.
“Perfect for couples.” Couples you hate, maybe.
I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!
September 27, 2018 at 8:46 am
You just have to wonder what makes someone offer some of these.
September 27, 2018 at 8:47 am
Wondering what is in Etsy makers’ minds occupies a shocking amount of my time. Thank you for sharing the burden!
September 27, 2018 at 11:23 am
That watercolor is very interesting. Abstract cross stitch–who would have thought. 🙂 Those pigs are rather frightening…
September 27, 2018 at 12:05 pm
The pigs are nightmarish! I thought the abstract was so interesting. Go, Etsy!
September 27, 2018 at 1:10 pm
Some of these are gorgeous. I especially love the watercolour one and the rainbow ones set against black. I did cross stitch for a while in my early teens but I could never get the hang of it enough for it to be relaxing for me. I would be all over some of these, however, if they were finished and not just kits.
September 27, 2018 at 1:10 pm
I’ve never tried cross stitch, but I’m considering getting something by the watercolor seller. I really love their designs!
September 27, 2018 at 6:44 pm
I did needlepoint many years ago, and these make me want to take it up again. Except for the fact that I just ended up with a bunch of finished (or half-finished) canvases floating around and had no idea what to do with them.
September 27, 2018 at 7:48 pm
Hmm. That’s my worry, too. Also, I can’t see. Hmm.
