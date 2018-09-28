Today, I bring you the cheerful paintings of Brian Buckley, A.K.A. Bleu Bri. A self-taught artist, Buckley likes to play across a number of different techniques and styles to create his unique-looking paintings. He refers to his works as ‘little adventures for little corners,’ and they range from cityscapes like the one above to animals having adventures to maps to portraits to space, all sporting his signature colorful style.

Buckley is a bit mysterious, so I’m going to have to let his charming paintings speak for themselves.

You can see and purchase Bri’s work on Pixels, Society6, and Etsy.

All images property of Bri Buckley.