Today, I bring you the cheerful paintings of Brian Buckley, A.K.A. Bleu Bri. A self-taught artist, Buckley likes to play across a number of different techniques and styles to create his unique-looking paintings. He refers to his works as ‘little adventures for little corners,’ and they range from cityscapes like the one above to animals having adventures to maps to portraits to space, all sporting his signature colorful style.
Buckley is a bit mysterious, so I’m going to have to let his charming paintings speak for themselves.
You can see and purchase Bri’s work on Pixels, Society6, and Etsy.
All images property of Bri Buckley.
September 28, 2018 at 7:13 am
His work is beautiful and whimsical I want one of everything (thank goodness his work is quite affordable on etsy!)
September 28, 2018 at 8:33 am
It really is so cheerful and pleasing. If I had any free wall space, I’d definitely buy some!
September 28, 2018 at 7:32 am
Oh how fun. I love these.
September 28, 2018 at 8:33 am
I’m so glad!
September 28, 2018 at 12:12 pm
These are all fun and uplifting on this grey, grim day (literally and metaphorically). As someone who flits about between illustration styles, I am heartened and encouraged to see an artist who has found success while shifting between different styles too.
September 28, 2018 at 1:07 pm
I noticed that, too!
