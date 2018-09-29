The Minimalist Traveler

Henry Rivers/Travel Poster Co.

Illustrator Henry Rivers is well known for his travel posters of iconic cities, but I find his work so much more than just illustration. I think it takes a real artist’s eye and brain to boil down each of his locations to their essential bits – often with each city’s most iconic landmarks appearing only very faintly in the background.

Though his subjects are similar to that of Robert Livingston, Rivers is much more about cool Art Deco colors and soft distances.

Sometimes going by the generic-sounding Travel Poster Co., Rivers’s posters are anything but generic. Influenced by vintage travel ads, the artist is “on a mission to capture the world’s best-loved cities with cool colours, playful details and a minimalist style.” I’d say mission accomplished!

You can view and purchase Henry Rivers’s posters on his website and on Society6, Junique, and Curioos.

All images property of Henry Rivers/Travel Poster Co.