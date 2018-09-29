The Minimalist Traveler

Henry Rivers/Travel Poster Co.
Illustrator Henry Rivers is well known for his travel posters of iconic cities, but I find his work so much more than just illustration. I think it takes a real artist’s eye and brain to boil down each of his locations to their essential bits – often with each city’s most iconic landmarks appearing only very faintly in the background.
Though his subjects are similar to that of Robert Livingston, Rivers is much more about cool Art Deco colors and soft distances.
Sometimes going by the generic-sounding Travel Poster Co., Rivers’s posters are anything but generic. Influenced by vintage travel ads, the artist is “on a mission to capture the world’s best-loved cities with cool colours, playful details and a minimalist style.” I’d say mission accomplished!
You can view and purchase Henry Rivers’s posters on his website and on Society6, Junique, and Curioos.
September 29, 2018 at 7:57 am
Neat. I like all of them but would love to be on the island in the Cananda one.
September 29, 2018 at 8:26 am
That one does look delish. May I join you?
September 29, 2018 at 9:26 am
What I really admire is the horizontal compression and the height of these posters.
September 29, 2018 at 9:41 am
You’re absolutely right. The artist’s clever use of the poster aspect ratio really adds something.
September 29, 2018 at 2:35 pm
You already know I love these because I know we both love those interwar travel posters and minimalist poster design. I love the use of visual texture and geometry in these and also I adore the combination of red and turquoise/aqua.
September 29, 2018 at 2:51 pm
Me, too! Those Miami Deco colors were really working for me.
