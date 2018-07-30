First Class Travel

Robert Livingston’s travel posters bring to mind the long-lost mystique and elegance that conveyances like the Orient Express and the Titanic gave off. He has a wonderful knack for sketching out just the barest details of the destinations he portrays while capturing something profound about the location’s essence.

“Armchair sportsman, professional traveler, and amateur cook, Robert Livingston creates travel-themed artworks with a vintage aesthetic. When he’s in need of some inspiration the Oregon-based artist roams the great outdoors of the Pacific Northwest and tries to travel abroad as much as possible. His fun, colorful artworks will make even the biggest couch potato want to break out of their comfort zone and travel the world.” -About Robert Livingston

I couldn’t find out much about Livingston, so we’re just going to have to enjoy his work and imagine him traveling the world… and painting it.

You can see more of Livingston’s glorious prints on Etsy and Junique.

All images property of Robert Livingston.