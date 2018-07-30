First Class Travel

Robert Livingston’s travel posters bring to mind the long-lost mystique and elegance that conveyances like the Orient Express and the Titanic gave off. He has a wonderful knack for sketching out just the barest details of the destinations he portrays while capturing something profound about the location’s essence.
“Armchair sportsman, professional traveler, and amateur cook, Robert Livingston creates travel-themed artworks with a vintage aesthetic. When he’s in need of some inspiration the Oregon-based artist roams the great outdoors of the Pacific Northwest and tries to travel abroad as much as possible. His fun, colorful artworks will make even the biggest couch potato want to break out of their comfort zone and travel the world.” -About Robert Livingston
I couldn’t find out much about Livingston, so we’re just going to have to enjoy his work and imagine him traveling the world… and painting it.
You can see more of Livingston’s glorious prints on Etsy and Junique.
All images property of Robert Livingston.
July 30, 2018 at 6:47 am
These are great posters, Donna, with tremendous visual impact. A great way to start the week. As for “Go Greyhound”, alas, it is “Gone Greyhound” with services planned to be suspended and abandoned in Western Canada.
July 30, 2018 at 7:03 am
How sad! That’s the end of an era.
July 30, 2018 at 7:07 am
I know. It’s a little bit strange.It sees the Western Provinces are working on constructing a new, parallel system based on mini-buses. Our public services are not the greatest.
July 30, 2018 at 8:11 am
As a New Yorker, I’m always stunned to see how few cities have adequate public transportation. Our system
Is old and not in the best condition, but at least there’s a lot of it!
July 30, 2018 at 9:55 am
I have visited small towns in Oaxaca, Mexico, that have better public transportation systems than we do. I guess it’s our almost total dependence on the car.
July 30, 2018 at 8:27 am
Simple but no so simple art work . Takes some planning .
July 30, 2018 at 9:32 am
And great skill!
July 30, 2018 at 8:53 am
I love these–their simplicity and nostalgia are so refreshing. The Quebec poster is such a good example. Thanks for sharing!
July 30, 2018 at 9:33 am
I’m very glad you liked them!
July 30, 2018 at 5:53 pm
I had put a book of CP posters on my Amazon wish list. Sadly, I did not act fast enough to get it and it went out of print.
Now I am going to go and check to see if it is available again. Thanks for the reminder of these great images.
July 30, 2018 at 6:05 pm
I love vintage travel posters so these are definitely my cup of tea – as I’m sure you knew I would.
