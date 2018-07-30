My OBT

My daily quest for One Beautiful Thing (OBT)

First Class Travel

by 11 Comments

livingston 0

Robert Livingston

Robert Livingston’s travel posters bring to mind the long-lost mystique and elegance that conveyances like the Orient Express and the Titanic gave off. He has a wonderful knack for sketching out just the barest details of the destinations he portrays while capturing something profound about the location’s essence.

“Armchair sportsman, professional traveler, and amateur cook, Robert Livingston creates travel-themed artworks with a vintage aesthetic. When he’s in need of some inspiration the Oregon-based artist roams the great outdoors of the Pacific Northwest and tries to travel abroad as much as possible. His fun, colorful artworks will make even the biggest couch potato want to break out of their comfort zone and travel the world.” -About Robert Livingston

I couldn’t find out much about Livingston, so we’re just going to have to enjoy his work and imagine him traveling the world… and painting it.

You can see more of Livingston’s glorious prints on Etsy and Junique.

All images property of Robert Livingston.

livingston 1livingston 1alivingston 1blivingston 2livingston 3livingston 4livingston 5livingston 6livingston 7livingston 8livingston 9livingston 10

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

11 thoughts on “First Class Travel

Leave a comment

  1. rogermoorepoet
    July 30, 2018 at 6:47 am

    These are great posters, Donna, with tremendous visual impact. A great way to start the week. As for “Go Greyhound”, alas, it is “Gone Greyhound” with services planned to be suspended and abandoned in Western Canada.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  2. bcparkison
    July 30, 2018 at 8:27 am

    Simple but no so simple art work . Takes some planning .

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  3. roberta m
    July 30, 2018 at 8:53 am

    I love these–their simplicity and nostalgia are so refreshing. The Quebec poster is such a good example. Thanks for sharing!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  4. Anthony
    July 30, 2018 at 5:53 pm

    I had put a book of CP posters on my Amazon wish list. Sadly, I did not act fast enough to get it and it went out of print.
    Now I am going to go and check to see if it is available again. Thanks for the reminder of these great images.

    Like

    Reply
  5. Laura (PA Pict)
    July 30, 2018 at 6:05 pm

    I love vintage travel posters so these are definitely my cup of tea – as I’m sure you knew I would.

    Like

    Reply

