Broad Channel Sunset by Me!

Now that we’re madly scrambling to finish our house projects and move back in before the August 23rd deadline, I find myself seeking out blog subjects that have a calming effect on me. Today’s is just such a find.

This is Tchaikovsky’s Hymn of the Cherubim as performed by the USSR Ministry Of Culture Chamber Choir. Though I have spent a LOT of time listening to Tchaikovsky, this is the first time I’ve come across this particular piece. It’s pretty atypical for Tchaikovsky, and it is inspiring me to take up meditation. I’m going to play it tonight to see if it helps to quiet the parade of to dos marching through my brain that’s been keeping me from falling asleep.

I hope you find the Hymn as soothing as I do. Happy listening!