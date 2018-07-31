Broad Channel Sunset by Me!
Now that we’re madly scrambling to finish our house projects and move back in before the August 23rd deadline, I find myself seeking out blog subjects that have a calming effect on me. Today’s is just such a find.
This is Tchaikovsky’s Hymn of the Cherubim as performed by the USSR Ministry Of Culture Chamber Choir. Though I have spent a LOT of time listening to Tchaikovsky, this is the first time I’ve come across this particular piece. It’s pretty atypical for Tchaikovsky, and it is inspiring me to take up meditation. I’m going to play it tonight to see if it helps to quiet the parade of to dos marching through my brain that’s been keeping me from falling asleep.
I hope you find the Hymn as soothing as I do. Happy listening!
July 31, 2018 at 8:05 am
Beautiful but all of his works are beautiful. I grew up before TV and air travel. I found if I had classical music playing the background that I was able to do better homework (do they still have homework?) the music help me think. It still does today. Hal
July 31, 2018 at 8:34 am
They do still have homework (and lots of it). I’ve always felt the same about classical music. I regularly work late, and I find that when I play classical in the background while I work, I’m more focused and effective.
July 31, 2018 at 9:08 am
I call this “High Church ” music. They don’t do music like this any more. Well…some do. Did you ever look up Robert Shafer? I have never met him but his brother is former friend of mine and if you could met him you would wonder how they came from the same mother. But…don’t ever judge a book by the cover and what you see isn’t necessarly what you get. I love surprises like that.
July 31, 2018 at 11:11 am
Robert Shafer the guitarist? This guy? https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vPV3enulaYE I love him! I must have forgotten that it was you who recommended him.
July 31, 2018 at 9:13 am
This is so soothing. And your photo is gorgeous! Good luck with the move.
July 31, 2018 at 11:12 am
Thanks very much, Roberta!
