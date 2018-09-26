Balloon Master

When these eye-popping balloon animals by Masayoshi Matsumoto came up in my Facebook feed a few days ago, I couldn’t believe what I was seeing. The Japanese balloon sculptor’s creations are phenomenally realistic and can legitimately be considered art!
Matsumoto says that he comes to each sculpture intuitively. He lets himself be led by whatever he’s feeling at the moment. His incredibly intricate pieces take between three and six hours each, depending on how many folds and colors are involved.
As one article about this phenomenal, self-taught artist warned, you might not want to show these to your kids unless you want them to be terribly underwhelmed by the balloon animals at their next birthday party.
You can follow Matsumoto on Facebook, Tumblr, and Instagram.
(By the way, I really wanted to know how Matsumoto achieved the realistic eyes in his creatures. During my research, I came across this tutorial. So now I know!)
All images property of Masayoshi Matsumoto.
September 26, 2018 at 7:00 am
I love the octopus!
September 26, 2018 at 7:04 am
Isn’t ghat wonderful?
September 26, 2018 at 7:27 am
Bert impressive. I haven’t tried balloon sculpting for many moons now but I remember it being far trickier than it looked to even create something super basic. That, therefore, makes it even more impressive that this artist can create such wonderful balloon sculptures. I wonder if he ever gets to the end and then a critical pop happens.
September 26, 2018 at 8:30 am
Hahaha. That’s a really funny mental picture.
September 26, 2018 at 8:02 am
Never been to crazy for balloon art but this is awhole new ball game. Impressive !
September 26, 2018 at 8:31 am
I feel the same. I was never really interested, but I couldn’t resist these. Such skill!
September 26, 2018 at 10:54 am
These are amazing. I can’t even pick a favorite–every time I look I see more details that are indeed phenomenal. So much for balloon art wiener dogs lol
September 26, 2018 at 11:16 am
I had the same reaction!
