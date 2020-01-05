My OBT

Paradise Found

Vianka Guinaz

When you live in a place as close to actual paradise as Bali, I imagine it’s a challenge not to become an artist. Take, for example, the amazing watercolor artist Vianka Guinaz. As is often the case, I was unsuccessful at finding out anything about the artist, though I believe the name Vianka is typically a women’s name.

Guinaz’s Instagram captions are sweet and humble and remarkably self-effacing. She seems very young and very likable, both good things to be.

So whoever she is, whether she’s bent on world domination (accompanied by her assassin penguins) or hanging around Bali, using her powers for good, I can say with conviction that Guinaz is a really gifted painter. She also does very good pencil portraits of movie stars, but it’s water and sunsets I’m craving today, so that’s what you’re getting!

You can see all of Vianka Guinaz’s beautiful watercolors on her Instagram.

View this post on Instagram

As the first post of this year, I'm saying Happy New Year to all of you 💓 This gouache piece is based on a sunset picture I took in front of my house (I have dozens of it). I just changed the sky because I wanted it to be dramatic (typical me). Starting school next week and I am not ready to go back. What do you suggest I should paint before school starts in 4 days? . . Gouache @winsorandnewton @royaltalens Potentate Sketchbook Brushes : Artemedia Manglon

A post shared by Vianka Guinaz (@vianka_guinaz) on

View this post on Instagram

~POST DUMP ~ From the poll i made, it's decided that i'm gonna post some WC paintings i never posted. Here it is! Most of them are small practices that i'm not too proud of. The first one was the first try with @artphilosophyco 's Pastel Dreams. The 4th one was inspired by @chalucapalette 's work! Oh, i added a bonus at the end, an old calligraphy practice. It's a good thing that i get to post these, just because i'm not proud at how it ended up, this paintings were a good practice for me. Tell me your honest opinion about it ❤

A post shared by Vianka Guinaz (@vianka_guinaz) on

View this post on Instagram

A different illustration than usual. I saw an illustration on pinterest and decided to remake it. A bit different than the original and way worse. I'm not patient enough to make all the coral details. But i do enjoy making it and i think it didn't turn out too bad. Did it? . . Gouache @winsorandnewton @royaltalens Potentate Sketchbook Brushes @bettyhayways . . Original digital painting by @ shuchen_li (twitter)

A post shared by Vianka Guinaz (@vianka_guinaz) on

View this post on Instagram

I guess this will be my last post for this year. 2019 had been a blast! So many good stuff happened this year and i am so grateful. I held my first workshop, finished my marvel suits project, gained 34k, got a scholarship at the university i wanted, among many other stuffs i cannot list all. Am beyond grateful for all of you who followed me through my art journey so far. I'm far from good but this year had given me a lot. Here's to another great year 🎉 Swipe to see my best nine! You guys seem to love my gouache more huh 🤔 . . . Gouache @winsorandnewton @royaltalens Potentate Sketchbook . . Inspired by a photo from pinterest

A post shared by Vianka Guinaz (@vianka_guinaz) on

View this post on Instagram

"A day spent with dreaming and sunsets and refreshing breezes cannot be bettered." – Nicholas Sparks. . Really missed those days when sunsets are the only thing i made. This gouache sunset is one of my favourites i've made. I still wish the sky background could be smoother though, the brush lines kinda ruin this. But oh well, it still looks good i guess. . . Gouache @winsorandnewton @royaltalens Potentate Sketchbook Brushes @bettyhayways

A post shared by Vianka Guinaz (@vianka_guinaz) on

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

6 thoughts on “Paradise Found

  1. janhaltn
    January 5, 2020 at 9:48 am

    I enjoyed my visit with family, but happy to be back home in Florida. She does some really interesting work. Enjoyed looking at it. Hal

  2. bcparkison
    January 5, 2020 at 10:00 am

    she is too hard on herself. Very good work….imo

  3. Chronicles of a Blogaholic
    January 5, 2020 at 1:00 pm

    As a budding watercolor artist, I appreciate Vianka Guinaz beautiful work. Absolutely stunning. Thanks for sharing this artist’s work.

  4. IreneDesign2011
    January 5, 2020 at 3:55 pm

    Very talented artist, Donna 😀

