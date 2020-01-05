Paradise Found

When you live in a place as close to actual paradise as Bali, I imagine it’s a challenge not to become an artist. Take, for example, the amazing watercolor artist Vianka Guinaz. As is often the case, I was unsuccessful at finding out anything about the artist, though I believe the name Vianka is typically a women’s name.
Vianka– Urban Dictionary
“The name given to the mysterious individual once every decade who is intrinsically involved in the plot for world domination. This person has been known to ally themselves with assassin penguins and their trainers. Commonly referred to as botanist, waffle, or v. Has been sighted wandering the streets dressed as Paris Hilton.”
Guinaz’s Instagram captions are sweet and humble and remarkably self-effacing. She seems very young and very likable, both good things to be.
So whoever she is, whether she’s bent on world domination (accompanied by her assassin penguins) or hanging around Bali, using her powers for good, I can say with conviction that Guinaz is a really gifted painter. She also does very good pencil portraits of movie stars, but it’s water and sunsets I’m craving today, so that’s what you’re getting!
You can see all of Vianka Guinaz’s beautiful watercolors on her Instagram.
January 5, 2020 at 9:48 am
I enjoyed my visit with family, but happy to be back home in Florida. She does some really interesting work. Enjoyed looking at it. Hal
January 5, 2020 at 9:59 am
Welcome back, Hal! I’m glad you had a nice time.
January 5, 2020 at 10:00 am
she is too hard on herself. Very good work….imo
January 5, 2020 at 3:30 pm
Agreed. She’s way more talented than she gives herself credit for.
January 5, 2020 at 1:00 pm
As a budding watercolor artist, I appreciate Vianka Guinaz beautiful work. Absolutely stunning. Thanks for sharing this artist’s work.
January 5, 2020 at 3:55 pm
Very talented artist, Donna 😀
