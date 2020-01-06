The Culture Connection

“Culture – the way we express ourselves and understand each other – can bind us together as one world.”– Yo-Yo Ma
Today, I’m thrilled to bring you a video that has really captured what it means to exercise one’s creativity, in all its forms. Created by French-born American cellist Yo-Yo Ma, the video was assembled from clips submitted to him in response to the prompt “Show the world how you express yourself and what brings your community together.”
Set to his iconic performance of Bach’s Prélude from Cello Suite No. 1 in G Major, the crowd-sourced video joyfully brings together the perspectives of wildly diverse people from all around the globe. The video is part of Ma’s Bach Project, now in its third year. The project explores how culture connects us. It seeks to help us imagine and build a better future.
“When we’re defining culture, it’s often about how you can turn something that’s not yours into your own. I always felt that Bach was my music — I lived my whole life living and experiencing this music almost every day. It’s in my skin, it’s in my bones, it’s in my memory – it’s in all my experiences. And I believe that until we stop becoming human, Bach’s music is going to be continually listened to, because of the kind of understanding that he brings to human nature. It is one way that #cultureconnectsus.”– Yo-Yo Ma
You can learn more about the Bach Project on the program’s website, and you can follow the incomparable Yo-Yo Ma on his website, and on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook.
January 6, 2020 at 7:38 am
My favorite music has always been classical. Yes, I like a Modanna, Cher and Lady Gaga also. Toss in a little Jazz and I am happy. Yo Yo Ma is one of today’s great artist. I hope this might just bring one more fan for Classical music. As always, special thanks for Donna for bring this to use today.
January 6, 2020 at 10:04 am
I’m really glad you enjoyed it. Thanks to my parents’ record collection, I grew up with classical music, show tunes, and the popular music of the thirties and forties. Classical music always has a special place in my heart.
January 6, 2020 at 9:02 am
I do enjoy him …maybe because he enjoys his misic so much. I’ll take classical any day.
January 6, 2020 at 10:05 am
Me, too. I love lots of kinds of music, but there’s something about classical that keeps me coming back.
January 6, 2020 at 9:45 am
What beauty to start my day! I love the cello and classical music. I find peace in it, and when i attend the symphony, although I am often the only black person, i feel we are all connected through the music. we smile at each other, say “bravo” together, and there’s a sense of having received a wondrous gift as we walk out the building together. Thank you for this great gift today.
January 6, 2020 at 10:07 am
I’m really pleased you enjoyed it so much. He’s a true treasure, and I love that as famous as he is, he’s still working to include regular people in his music.
