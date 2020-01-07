My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

The Dad Joke Capital of the World

by 6 Comments

Photo by Vince Rozmiarek

Indian Hills, Colorado (pop. 1280) seems like an unlikely place for tourists to visit. It’s a pretty typical, small, sleepy Colorado town except for one thing. The town has become internet famous for their funny signs. For the lasts five years , a couple of times a week, one creative soul at the local community center changes the town’s roadside signs, displaying the latest in a long series of what can only be called dad jokes.

“I was struck by a bottle of of Omega 3 pills. Luckily, my wounds were only super fish oil.”

“What happened to Old Zealand?”

“I named my pet newt Tiny. Why Tiny? Because he’s my newt.”

“Do gun manuals have a troubleshooting section?”

The wonderful/terrible jokes and funny musing are mostly penned – and occasionally purloined – by community center volunteer Vince Rozmiarek. The funny man started the project to amuse his coworkers, but photos of the billboards soon started showing up on social media. Rozmiarek said he keeps it up because it has really put the town on the map.

You can follow the fantastic ongoing Indian Hills Community Center signs on Facebook and Instagram.

By the way, today’s surfeit of dad jokes are thanks to one of my favorite dads of all time. Thanks JS!

View this post on Instagram

#ilikewaterbottles #indianhillscommunitycenter

A post shared by Betty Schroers (@beebeautifulwithboo) on

View this post on Instagram

😁 Daily dad joke care of the #indianhillscommunitycenter 🤣

A post shared by Sue (@jedi.mama.bear) on

View this post on Instagram

#FriYay #TGIF #BusFurn #IndianHillsCommunityCenter

A post shared by Business Furnishings (@businessfurnishings) on

View this post on Instagram

Save Sects #indianhillscommunitycenter

A post shared by Bökän Group (@bokangroup) on

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

6 thoughts on “The Dad Joke Capital of the World

Leave a comment

  2. Lisa DeCaro
    January 7, 2020 at 8:49 am

    Okay… I live less than 10 miles from Indian Hills. I know actual humans who live in Indian Hills. How did I not know about this until you (who lives 2000 miles away from Indian Hills) found it???? 😉

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  3. janhaltn
    January 7, 2020 at 9:59 am

    Started the morning with a smile. Hal

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.