The Dad Joke Capital of the World

Photo by Vince Rozmiarek

Indian Hills, Colorado (pop. 1280) seems like an unlikely place for tourists to visit. It’s a pretty typical, small, sleepy Colorado town except for one thing. The town has become internet famous for their funny signs. For the lasts five years , a couple of times a week, one creative soul at the local community center changes the town’s roadside signs, displaying the latest in a long series of what can only be called dad jokes.

“I was struck by a bottle of of Omega 3 pills. Luckily, my wounds were only super fish oil.” “What happened to Old Zealand?” “I named my pet newt Tiny. Why Tiny? Because he’s my newt.” “Do gun manuals have a troubleshooting section?”

The wonderful/terrible jokes and funny musing are mostly penned – and occasionally purloined – by community center volunteer Vince Rozmiarek. The funny man started the project to amuse his coworkers, but photos of the billboards soon started showing up on social media. Rozmiarek said he keeps it up because it has really put the town on the map.

You can follow the fantastic ongoing Indian Hills Community Center signs on Facebook and Instagram.

By the way, today’s surfeit of dad jokes are thanks to one of my favorite dads of all time. Thanks JS!