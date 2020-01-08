Edible Adorables

De Meal Prepper

I have profiled quite a few food artists over the years, and they have all been very talented, but I’m not sure I’ve ever come across anyone who does a more realistic job with food than Jolanda, A.K.A. De Meal Prepper. And not only are her food creations gorgeous to look at, they also sound absolutely delicious! The darling hedgehog above is made from rice spiced with chili oil, black truffle, kurkuma, and parsley. Yum!

Jolanda didn’t originally set out to be a food artist. She was setting up her Netherlands-based food styling and plating design business, and things just got away from her.

“I started creating easy recipes and making pictures for my website about meal prepping. I got a little too enthusiastic preparing the food on the plate and ended up making animals, famous actors, flowers and other stuff instead of plain dishes.” – De Meal Prepper

I, for one am truly glad she discovered and cultivated her remarkable talent. It’s really clear from her work that Jolanda is doing the work she was meant to do.

You can see all of De Meal Prepper’s amazing food creations on her website and on Instagram and Facebook.