Etsomnia™ 253: Under the Micro-Scope

Etsom·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.

Wasn’t last week’s Etsomnia™ great? It was such a pleasure to bring you so many gorgeous things. Nonetheless, that’s over. This week, I felt like looking for super-tiny things. From swimwear to toys to other gratuitously-tiny stuff, micro is one of those terms that can be applied to all kinds of crazy items. Most of it is cute and fun, but as usual, there were a few tiny nightmares, too.

For more Etsy fun, check out all my weekly Etsomnia™ posts!

This was listed as a “great Secret Santa gift.” Great if you like trips to HR, that is.

Finally! A pair of Louboutins I can actually afford! By PartyDollFashionShop

On the bright side, The Awkward Fairy is my new favorite pub name.

At last! A gym I want to go to! By PhillipNuveen (of course!)

This, in case you couldn’t tell, is a “romantic Edwardian figure” attached to a bullet casing. This week’s winner of the “Because Etsy” award.

OMGOMGOMGOMG. By MinIrinaCrochet whose entire shop made me squint and squee!

Seems like this maker either has a fetish or an extremely short attention span…

These gorgeous DIY doll houses are making me drool! By LittleMissMiniature

No. Nope. No way. Eew. Get it away.

Super adorable, but you know I’d lose it in the first 10 seconds, then spend the rest of my life crawling on the floor looking for it. By AdoreMini (who also makes this gorgeous thing)

According to the maker, this 1″ micro pipe “packs a punch once you figure out how to smoke out of it.” I think they meant to say “packs a pinch.”

I’m sorely tempted to send these (anonymously) to a few people… By EppyCaps

Micro SD card reader/USB butt plug. Good luck getting that out of your head.