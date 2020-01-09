My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Etsomnia™ 253: Under the Micro-Scope

by 14 Comments

Etsom·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.

Wasn’t last week’s Etsomnia™ great? It was such a pleasure to bring you so many gorgeous things. Nonetheless, that’s over. This week, I felt like looking for super-tiny things. From swimwear to toys to other gratuitously-tiny stuff, micro is one of those terms that can be applied to all kinds of crazy items. Most of it is cute and fun, but as usual, there were a few tiny nightmares, too.

This was listed as a “great Secret Santa gift.” Great if you like trips to HR, that is.
Finally! A pair of Louboutins I can actually afford! By PartyDollFashionShop
On the bright side, The Awkward Fairy is my new favorite pub name.
At last! A gym I want to go to! By PhillipNuveen (of course!)
This, in case you couldn’t tell, is a “romantic Edwardian figure” attached to a bullet casing. This week’s winner of the “Because Etsy” award.
OMGOMGOMGOMG. By MinIrinaCrochet whose entire shop made me squint and squee!
Seems like this maker either has a fetish or an extremely short attention span…
These gorgeous DIY doll houses are making me drool! By LittleMissMiniature
No. Nope. No way. Eew. Get it away.
Super adorable, but you know I’d lose it in the first 10 seconds, then spend the rest of my life crawling on the floor looking for it. By AdoreMini (who also makes this gorgeous thing)
According to the maker, this 1″ micro pipe “packs a punch once you figure out how to smoke out of it.” I think they meant to say “packs a pinch.”
I’m sorely tempted to send these (anonymously) to a few people… By EppyCaps
Micro SD card reader/USB butt plug. Good luck getting that out of your head.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

14 thoughts on “Etsomnia™ 253: Under the Micro-Scope

Leave a comment

  1. StellaKate Blue
    January 9, 2020 at 7:40 am

    “On the bright side, The Awkward Fairy is my new favorite pub name.” And because I was curious how much the Micro SD card reader/USB butt plug cost, I checked out Jesse’s etsy. And while she has many treasures displayed – the S&M taxidermy rats come to mind – apparently some lucky buyer has already purchased the Micro SD card reader/USB butt plug and I’ll never know the price

  2. Sheree
    January 9, 2020 at 7:40 am

    Some of that was seriously wierd! Makes you wonder who buys all this stuff.

  3. StellaKate Blue
    January 9, 2020 at 7:41 am

    I meant to put a long laughing sound after your quote about The Awkward Fairy: BWAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA !

  4. janhaltn
    January 9, 2020 at 8:50 am

    I wonder if all of this is ‘one of a kind’. They are all super cute = Hal

  5. bcparkison
    January 9, 2020 at 8:51 am

    I love small and the mini snail is just too cute but the butterfly ??Wondeful

  6. Sam D.C.C.
    January 9, 2020 at 11:08 am

    Omg…What. On. Earth!? 😂😂😂

  7. Laura (PA Pict)
    January 9, 2020 at 1:27 pm

    That micro snail might be the smallest adorable thing I have ever seen. I cannot even begin to comprehend how one would make something that microscopic. As you know from our many previous conversations, I too am drawn to tiny wee things (though I don’t own many because sons and cats) but there are a good few items in this week’s episode that I would not give even a tiny wee bit of shelf space to.

