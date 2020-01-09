Etsomnia™ 253: Under the Micro-Scope

Etsom·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.
Wasn’t last week’s Etsomnia™ great? It was such a pleasure to bring you so many gorgeous things. Nonetheless, that’s over. This week, I felt like looking for super-tiny things. From swimwear to toys to other gratuitously-tiny stuff, micro is one of those terms that can be applied to all kinds of crazy items. Most of it is cute and fun, but as usual, there were a few tiny nightmares, too.
For more Etsy fun, check out all my weekly Etsomnia™ posts!
January 9, 2020 at 7:40 am
“On the bright side, The Awkward Fairy is my new favorite pub name.” And because I was curious how much the Micro SD card reader/USB butt plug cost, I checked out Jesse’s etsy. And while she has many treasures displayed – the S&M taxidermy rats come to mind – apparently some lucky buyer has already purchased the Micro SD card reader/USB butt plug and I’ll never know the price
January 9, 2020 at 9:44 am
January 9, 2020 at 7:40 am
Some of that was seriously wierd! Makes you wonder who buys all this stuff.
January 9, 2020 at 9:45 am
I like to imagine a small, unknown town filled with happy Etsy makers and Etsy acquirers and all the creepy and unfortunate stuff I poke fun at.
January 9, 2020 at 7:41 am
I meant to put a long laughing sound after your quote about The Awkward Fairy: BWAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA !
January 9, 2020 at 9:45 am
January 9, 2020 at 8:50 am
I wonder if all of this is ‘one of a kind’. They are all super cute = Hal
January 9, 2020 at 9:47 am
January 9, 2020 at 8:51 am
I love small and the mini snail is just too cute but the butterfly ??Wondeful
January 9, 2020 at 9:48 am
I think I’d like butterfly lady better if she had clothes on or at least looked less self-conscious.
January 9, 2020 at 2:46 pm
Not that butterfly..the one on “this goreous thing.” lol You know me better than that.
January 9, 2020 at 11:08 am
Omg…What. On. Earth!? 😂😂😂
January 9, 2020 at 12:21 pm
January 9, 2020 at 1:27 pm
That micro snail might be the smallest adorable thing I have ever seen. I cannot even begin to comprehend how one would make something that microscopic. As you know from our many previous conversations, I too am drawn to tiny wee things (though I don’t own many because sons and cats) but there are a good few items in this week’s episode that I would not give even a tiny wee bit of shelf space to.
