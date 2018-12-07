In Living Coral

Pantone Color Institute

Pantone’s 2019 Color of the Year has been announced, and it’s a very interesting choice following on the heels of last year’s color. This year, the color experts were inspired to choose Living Coral because they wanted to bring our technology-heavy lives back to nature with a color that inspires joy. Amen, brothers and sisters!

“In reaction to the onslaught of digital technology and social media increasingly embedding into daily life, we are seeking authentic and immersive experiences that enable connection and intimacy. Sociable and spirited, the engaging nature of PANTONE 16-1546 living coral welcomes and encourages lighthearted activity. Symbolizing our innate need for optimism and joyful pursuits, PANTONE 16-1546 living coral embodies our desire for playful expression.” Pantone Color Institute Thus inspired, I hunted around my beloved Etsy for a few of their more striking coral-hued items. Hope you enjoy the list!

You can read more about Pantone’s color of the year on their website.

Suede backpack by BoutiqueWhyNot

Mixing bowl by RebeccaLowery

Vintage kimono sold by ProjectSarafan

Handmade Turkish cotton throw by BathStyle

Holographic nail polish by EmilydeMolly

Infinity scarf by NyUrbanAccessories

Cut silk velvet pillow covers by SILKDRAPES

Vintage Tibetan lapis and coral jewelry sold by NEELAMdesign

Iridescent craft glitter by WildChildbyMelissa

Vintage party dress sold by AnimalHeadVintage