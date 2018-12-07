My OBT

In Living Coral

Pantone Color Institute

Pantone’s 2019 Color of the Year has been announced, and it’s a very interesting choice following on the heels of last year’s color. This year, the color experts were inspired to choose Living Coral because they wanted to bring our technology-heavy lives back to nature with a color that inspires joy. Amen, brothers and sisters!

“In reaction to the onslaught of digital technology and social media increasingly embedding into daily life, we are seeking authentic and immersive experiences that enable connection and intimacy. Sociable and spirited, the engaging nature of PANTONE 16-1546 living coral welcomes and encourages lighthearted activity. Symbolizing our innate need for optimism and joyful pursuits, PANTONE 16-1546 living coral embodies our desire for playful expression.”

Pantone Color InstituteThus inspired, I hunted around my beloved Etsy for a few of their more striking coral-hued items. Hope you enjoy the list!

You can read more about Pantone’s color of the year on their website.

Suede backpack by BoutiqueWhyNot
Mixing bowl by RebeccaLowery
Vintage kimono sold by ProjectSarafan
Handmade Turkish cotton throw by BathStyle 
Holographic nail polish by EmilydeMolly
Infinity scarf by NyUrbanAccessories
Cut silk velvet pillow covers by SILKDRAPES
Vintage Tibetan lapis and coral jewelry sold by NEELAMdesign
Iridescent craft glitter by WildChildbyMelissa
Vintage party dress sold by AnimalHeadVintage

8 thoughts on “In Living Coral

  1. bcparkison
    December 7, 2018 at 7:17 am

    Yes! While I have never been a fan of Orange. Add some red or pink and it is good to go. Still on my cell which is a joke 🙂

  2. Sheree
    December 7, 2018 at 7:58 am

    One of my favourite colours, though I tend to wear it more as an accent or just one piece rather than head to toe.

  3. AthenaC
    December 7, 2018 at 11:09 am

    Looks like I’m ahead of the curve! I already have a couple great coral pieces in my closet. 😉

  4. Protopian Pickle Jar
    December 7, 2018 at 1:06 pm

    I love this color, but am struck by the irony that much formerly living coral is now bleached whitish-gray due to pollution, increased ocean acidification and higher temperatures. 😦 But coral researchers did find some interesting ways of helping coral (especially resistant ones!) accelerate reproduction: https://bigthink.com/surprising-science/fast-growing-coral-discovery-could-revitalize-oceans?rebelltitem=1#rebelltitem1

