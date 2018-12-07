In Living Coral

Pantone’s 2019 Color of the Year has been announced, and it’s a very interesting choice following on the heels of last year’s color. This year, the color experts were inspired to choose Living Coral because they wanted to bring our technology-heavy lives back to nature with a color that inspires joy. Amen, brothers and sisters!
“In reaction to the onslaught of digital technology and social media increasingly embedding into daily life, we are seeking authentic and immersive experiences that enable connection and intimacy. Sociable and spirited, the engaging nature of PANTONE 16-1546 living coral welcomes and encourages lighthearted activity. Symbolizing our innate need for optimism and joyful pursuits, PANTONE 16-1546 living coral embodies our desire for playful expression.”Pantone Color InstituteThus inspired, I hunted around my beloved Etsy for a few of their more striking coral-hued items. Hope you enjoy the list!
You can read more about Pantone’s color of the year on their website.
December 7, 2018 at 7:17 am
Yes! While I have never been a fan of Orange. Add some red or pink and it is good to go. Still on my cell which is a joke 🙂
December 7, 2018 at 8:15 am
I feel the same about orange, but it’s hard to argue with the appeal of coral!
December 7, 2018 at 7:58 am
One of my favourite colours, though I tend to wear it more as an accent or just one piece rather than head to toe.
December 7, 2018 at 8:14 am
Same. I’m a fan of throwing on a good colored silk scarf over all black or grey…
December 7, 2018 at 11:09 am
Looks like I’m ahead of the curve! I already have a couple great coral pieces in my closet. 😉
December 7, 2018 at 12:24 pm
Very forward-thinking of you!
December 7, 2018 at 1:06 pm
I love this color, but am struck by the irony that much formerly living coral is now bleached whitish-gray due to pollution, increased ocean acidification and higher temperatures. 😦 But coral researchers did find some interesting ways of helping coral (especially resistant ones!) accelerate reproduction: https://bigthink.com/surprising-science/fast-growing-coral-discovery-could-revitalize-oceans?rebelltitem=1#rebelltitem1
December 7, 2018 at 1:09 pm
That’s an interesting (read: depressing) perspective. Very glad they’re working to find ways to help the world’s coral population.
