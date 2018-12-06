Etsomnia™ 205: Crappy Holidays

This combination of hot glue, desperation, and card stock “can be used as an ornament for years to come!” Or you could just kill it with fire. Your call.
Et·som·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.
Beloved and I take our search for the perfect holiday cards very seriously. Honestly, we look for months, but when we find the perfect thing, we’re so excited, you’d think we designed it ourselves! (And on occasion, we do!)
Last year, we found just the right cards, got them home, then couldn’t quite wrap our brains around sending them. We realized we’d left our holiday card list back in our house, (rashly) thinking we’d be home long before the holidays, the apartment was too tiny, and we just couldn’t find the time, so we gave ourselves a pass. When we finally got home and unpacked, there they were, in all their glory. As a result, we didn’t have to (read: get to) hunt for cards this year. Since I’m a little bummed that 2017 me got to do the choosing for 2018 me, I thought Etsomnia was a good excuse to shop for cards without actually buying more.*
*I wanted to buy some anyway, but Beloved shut it down. She’s a smart lady.
For more Etsy fun, check out all my weekly Etsomnia™ posts!
I am somewhat comforted that there is only one of these available, but that’s still one too many.
I am obsessed with this popup grand piano card by BoldFolds!
Bless her heart.
“Vermin of New York” holiday card set. How festive.
“Peace.” (Individual results may vary)
I love the idea of this personalizable QR code holiday card by Colorelish!
I think it’s spelled S-A-T-A-N
The red Radio Flyer wagon is the iconic symbol of Fire Island, so we had these made into holiday cards a few years ago, and they’re still my favorites ever! By HartPaper
More rats? This had better not be a trend.
I’m not going to lie. If you send something this fussy, we will be talking smack about you.
“Three kings on a bus stop” card. Seriously? They’re kings. Couldn’t they have at least called an Uber?
Zombie snowman isn’t a terrible band name, but as a holiday card, it stinks.
If you’re on our Christmas card list, don’t be surprised if these show up in your mailbox next year. By RolfesCustomDesign
Tell me you see it, too?
They’re back. Call the exterminators.
“Lovingly made” from doll parts. I’ll wager the dolls aren’t feeling the love.
I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!
December 6, 2018 at 7:10 am
Boy, that last one with the doll parts is just Creepy!!
December 6, 2018 at 7:18 am
Oh, yeah. Those Etsy sellers really go all in!
December 6, 2018 at 7:45 am
Some are ok some are not ok. The last one “,doll parts” is gross. Could be from planned parent
December 6, 2018 at 9:32 am
Hadn’t thought of that. This “artist” likes to use doll parts in unusual ways… https://i.etsystatic.com/8132101/r/il/e35eac/1568819089/il_570xN.1568819089_b1dn.jpg
