Etsomnia™ 205: Crappy Holidays

Et·som·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.

Beloved and I take our search for the perfect holiday cards very seriously. Honestly, we look for months, but when we find the perfect thing, we’re so excited, you’d think we designed it ourselves! (And on occasion, we do!)

Last year, we found just the right cards, got them home, then couldn’t quite wrap our brains around sending them. We realized we’d left our holiday card list back in our house, (rashly) thinking we’d be home long before the holidays, the apartment was too tiny, and we just couldn’t find the time, so we gave ourselves a pass. When we finally got home and unpacked, there they were, in all their glory. As a result, we didn’t have to (read: get to) hunt for cards this year. Since I’m a little bummed that 2017 me got to do the choosing for 2018 me, I thought Etsomnia was a good excuse to shop for cards without actually buying more.*

*I wanted to buy some anyway, but Beloved shut it down. She’s a smart lady.

