The Paper Engineer

Matthew Shlian

Paper engineer Matthew Shlian has a way of coloring, creasing, and folding paper that turns it into something completely different. His movement-filled bas-relief sculptures have a dynamic quality that I find truly exciting. And though I enjoy his black and white work, his recent use of gouache washes in ombre colors is positively gorgeous!

But though his pieces seem very complicated and look like they would involve serious planning and geometric calculations, Shlian says his works come about much more organically.

“My process is extremely varied from piece to piece. Often I start without a clear goal in mind, working within a series of limitations. For example on one piece I’ll only use curved folds, or make my lines this length or that angle, etc. Other times I begin with an idea for movement and try to achieve that shape or form somehow.”

You can see more of Shlian’s work on his website and on Instagram and Facebook.























