My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

The Paper Engineer

Matthew Shlian

Paper engineer Matthew Shlian has a way of coloring, creasing, and folding paper that turns it into something completely different. His movement-filled bas-relief sculptures have a dynamic quality that I find truly exciting. And though I enjoy his black and white work, his recent use of gouache washes in ombre colors is positively gorgeous! 

But though his pieces seem very complicated and look like they would involve serious planning and geometric calculations, Shlian says his works come about much more organically.

“My process is extremely varied from piece to piece. Often I start without a clear goal in mind, working within a series of limitations. For example on one piece I’ll only use curved folds, or make my lines this length or that angle, etc. Other times I begin with an idea for movement and try to achieve that shape or form somehow.”

You can see more of Shlian’s work on his website and on Instagram and Facebook.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HS-17zki1i0

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

4 thoughts on “The Paper Engineer

  1. Laura (PA Pict)
    December 5, 2018 at 3:07 pm

    Wow! These are amazing. I am most drawn to the spiky pieces but I also like that white piece that has a sort of quilted quality to it. I would love to have a wander around the brain of someone who can come up with these ideas organically.

  2. bcparkison
    December 5, 2018 at 5:02 pm

    Love love love his work . Would really like to see it in person

