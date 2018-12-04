A New Museum (and a Contest!)

David Klein, 1956

If there’s one thing I would have thought New York had enough of, it would be museums. We have some of the most obscure, most specific museums in the world. But nonetheless, we’re getting one more, and I’m kind of jazzed about it.

The Poster House is a new museum dedicated exclusively to the global influence and design of posters.



“Poster House is dedicated to presenting the impact, culture, and design of posters, both as historical documents and methods of contemporary visual communication.”

In preparation for their launch, Poster House has partnered up with the Library of Congress to host a competition. To enter the contest, choose one of 31 posters from the Library of Congress’s “free to use and re-use” collection, then animate it however you like. The Poster House and Library of Congress judges will choose their twenty favorites. The winning entries will be featured in the new museum’s Chelsea storefront in the weeks leading up to its opening, and the winners will get loads of publicity, a free membership to the museum, and an opportunity to have their portfolio professionally evaluated by the judges. Entries are due by December 31, 2018, so you’d better get animating!

You can read more about the new museum on posterhouse.org and you can get details about the competition on the contest website.

Leonetto Cappiello, 1901