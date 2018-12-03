I am always kind of obsessed with tiny living. From the very beginning, I’ve been interested in space-saving designs. Maybe it’s because I’m a New Yorker, maybe it’s because I’m a clothes hound, most likely, it’s the combination. At any rate, when the ad below played before something I was binge watching on YouTube, I actually deliberately clicked the link. This is a big step for me. I am generally every advertiser’s nightmare. However, click I did, and I’m thrilled!

This is the M.I.T. engineer-designed Ori Pocket Closet. Robotic furniture is here, and girl, it’s fantastic! And if that’s not amazing enough, it can be ordered on their website and you can install it yourself!

The limited edition closets are available in white and oak, and include space for clothes, shoes, and accessories on the inside, and entertainment center, bookcase, and/or desk space on the outside. The Ori Pocket Closet can be opened using voice activation with Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa, via the Ori app, or with the Ori Square control panel that’s built into the closet.

“As urban populations continue to grow, society must find ways of making increasingly small living and working spaces provide better experiences and at the same time be more functional, affordable, efficient and sustainable. The Ori Collection will show the world how robotics allow us to see space differently, and provide compelling solutions for adapting urban spaces to us and our daily activities. The Ori Pocket Closet, Ori Cloud Bed, and Ori Studio Suite each demonstrate that you no longer need a lot of square footage to make small spaces both functional and comfortable.” -Hasier Larrea, CEO and founder of Ori

And while you’re turning your apartment into a fantastic sci fi set, why not throw in the Ori Cloud Bed which lifts up to the ceiling when you’re not using it, revealing built-in living room furniture. If you’d like an all-in-one solution, Ori also makes something called the Studio Suite, which does all of the above in a single, mind-blowing unit. I can’t wait to see what they come up with next!

You can learn more about spend all your money on Ori’s amazing products on their website.